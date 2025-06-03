Swinney camp insider II: In-state OT, WR shine, insight into Harrison Luke, Max Brown

CLEMSON - The temperature inside the grounds of Clemson's facilities steadily rose for session two of Dabo Swinney's high school camp. However, it was some of the campers who brought the heat. Several of the morning's top prospects elected to stay for the afternoon session, and continued to put together quality performances in front of the Clemson staff. Here's what we learned. *This afternoon, we slide over to the corner field of the facilities to watch Matt Luke and some of the top offensive linemen in action. One of those was Irmo's Nate Carson, a four-star tackle in the 2027 class. Standing at 6-4, 270 lbs, he moves with such an impressive quick burst out of his stance, and his footwork stands far above the rest of the pack. Matt Luke was taking note of Carson in one-on-one reps, making sure the in-state talent received plenty of attention. *One receiver that truly shined on Tuesday was Darius Carter, a 2027 prospect of Columbia (SC) Ridge View, who was placed with Lonnie Galloway's group. There were plenty of reps where Galloway made it known he was impressed with the young wideout. Carter particularly flashed when it came to his sharp cuts, not bending any routes, and making each step count. *2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown was here for the afternoon session, fresh off his offer from the Tigers. He was seen with Harrison Luke, whom we also got a look at today after he received an offer himself on Sunday. Hours after, Brown eventually would pull the trigger on his commitment, making him the first pledge of the 2027 class. Again, it’s not fair to compare the two because they are two completely different players. One high school coach told me he thinks Max has better instincts. I was also told that the school, other than Clemson, that recruited Max the hardest was Ohio State. James Laurinaitis, the linebackers coach at Ohio State, made his pitch recently. Meanwhile, Brown's older brother, Sammy, was having an absolute blast coaching the linebackers today. We wrote earlier today about Tristan Smith's apparent love for his role at camp, and the sophomore linebacker is no different. Moving back to Luke, the rising junior has some aspects of his game to like. He got some good coaching in drills today, but was able to correct any feedback thrown his way quickly, and flashed speed along with a quick change of direction that complements his movement very well. *Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was back on campus. He is now the quarterbacks coach at Woodland (Dorchester SC), and he brought 2026 edge rusher Jaemin Pinckney to work with the defense. Pinckney (6-5) was noticeable as one of the taller ends in the afternoon session, and his biggest offer to date is East Carolina. *Former Clemson baseball players Michael Johnson and Jon Smith had sons working out at the camp. *It’s a lot of fun watching Ben Boulware and Tom Allen work together. Like we saw during spring practice, Allen is very much the CEO of the defense, walking from group to group and huddling with position coaches. But he always winds up with the linebackers, and it’s obvious that in a short amount of time he has developed a solid working relationship with Boulware. The two will huddle, pull out notepads or sheets of paper, and watch certain players. Head coach Dabo Swinney has to feel like that group is in good hands. *David Hood contributed to this report*

