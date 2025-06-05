Clemson 4-star OT target announces commitment time, livestream

Carter Scruggs made an official visit to Clemson last weekend and will announce his commitment call coming up.
Carter Scruggs made an official visit to Clemson last weekend and will announce his commitment call coming up.

Clemson 4-star OT target Carter Scruggs announces commitment time, livestream
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  42 minutes ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
24/7:
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA

One of the most talented tackles in the nation will come off the board tonight.

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County will be making his commitment tonight at 6:30 at his high school gym, set to be streamed on ON3's YouTube channel (embed below).

Scruggs will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, and Michigan.

Scruggs is fresh off of an official visit to Clemson and the announcement comes ahead of any other prior scheduled visits.

