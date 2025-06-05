Clemson 4-star OT target announces commitment time, livestream

|
Clemson 4-star OT target Carter Scruggs announces commitment time, livestream
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#236 Overall, #27 OL, #8 VA
#159 Overall, #8 OT, #3 VA
#164 Overall, #9 OT, #7 VA
One of the most talented tackles in the nation will come off the board tonight.
2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County will be making his commitment tonight at 6:30 at his high school gym, set to be streamed on ON3's YouTube channel (embed below). Scruggs will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, and Michigan. Scruggs is fresh off of an official visit to Clemson and the announcement comes ahead of any other prior scheduled visits. I will be committing live today at 6:30 pm. You can watch it here ➡️ https://t.co/ECktv6zRsD pic.twitter.com/iHFzWPaExQ
I will be committing live today at 6:30 pm. You can watch it here ➡️ https://t.co/ECktv6zRsD pic.twitter.com/iHFzWPaExQ— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) June 5, 2025
