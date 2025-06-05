Clemson 4-star OT target announces commitment time, livestream

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County will be making his commitment tonight at 6:30 at his high school gym, set to be streamed on ON3's YouTube channel (embed below).

Scruggs will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Penn State, and Michigan.

Scruggs is fresh off of an official visit to Clemson and the announcement comes ahead of any other prior scheduled visits.

I will be committing live today at 6:30 pm. You can watch it here ➡️ https://t.co/ECktv6zRsD pic.twitter.com/iHFzWPaExQ — Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) June 5, 2025