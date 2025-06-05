5-star lineman has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Perry-Wright will make his commitment call on July 4.
Perry-Wright will make his commitment call on July 4.

5-star lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

Clemson has made the final cut after a successful official visit.

Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright has trimmed his list down to four schools, with Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M making up his finalists.

He has set a commitment date for July 4.

Perry-Wright had completed May official visits with Auburn and Clemson, but the SEC Tigers were left out of the picture.

In a conversation with TigerNet earlier this week, Perry-Wright relayed how impressed he was with Clemson, adding he left feeling "genuinely wanted and respected."

