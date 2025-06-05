5-star lineman has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

|
5-star lineman Bryce Perry-Wright has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Clemson has made the final cut after a successful official visit.
Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright has trimmed his list down to four schools, with Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M making up his finalists. He has set a commitment date for July 4. Perry-Wright had completed May official visits with Auburn and Clemson, but the SEC Tigers were left out of the picture. In a conversation with TigerNet earlier this week, Perry-Wright relayed how impressed he was with Clemson, adding he left feeling "genuinely wanted and respected." NEWS: Elite 2026 DL Bryce Perry-Wright is down to Texas, Miami, Clemson, & Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 250 DL from Buford, GA will announce his Commitment July 4th
Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/7brGbXvL0L pic.twitter.com/RSeCfALdgK
