5-star lineman has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright has trimmed his list down to four schools, with Clemson, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M making up his finalists.

He has set a commitment date for July 4.

Perry-Wright had completed May official visits with Auburn and Clemson, but the SEC Tigers were left out of the picture.

In a conversation with TigerNet earlier this week, Perry-Wright relayed how impressed he was with Clemson, adding he left feeling "genuinely wanted and respected."