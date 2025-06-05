Latest NFL draft outlook has three Tigers going in Top 10 picks

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The talent recognition for Clemson football's next edition is at an all-time high. CBS Sports became the latest outlet to project three Tigers as Top 10 picks for the 2026 NFL draft outlook, with five total Clemson projections for Day 1. That's led by T.J. Parker at No. 3. "Parker looks long frame on tape (think James Pearce Jr.). He wins with both speed and power, is stout at the point vs. offensive tackles and is a high-motor, high-end athlete who is just going into Year 3. He is consistently disruptive," CBS' Ryan Wilson. He is joined in the Top 5 once again by Peter Woods, at No. 5. "Woods plays with leverage, power and a low center of gravity. Flashes strong hands and can toss offensive linemen off-balance and shed blocks quickly to fill gaps and get to the ball-carrier," Wilson said. Antonio Williams rounds out the Top 10 projections, at No. 10. "Williams was targeted 103 times in '24, and while he had eight drops, he consistently wins off the line of scrimmage vs. physical corners, can get open at all three levels and has legit separation ability. He can play outside, in the slot and has punt-return ability," Wilson said. Back on the defensive side, Avieon Terrell is pegged to go No. 20. "Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup with former Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills -- he will try to bait the QB into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety," Wilson said. Projected elsewhere as high as No. 1 overall, Cade Klubnik makes this call as well at No. 27. "Klubnik got better as the '24 season progressed. While he's not the biggest QB, he has a big arm and is one of the best deep-ball passers in this class. Good athlete who can win with his feet, he throws accurately to all three levels. If he continues to progress, he'll be a first-rounder next April," Wilson said. Klubnik is picked as the fourth QB to come off the draft boards, with Clemson opponents checking in at No. 1 overall (LSU's Garrett Nussmeier) and No. 32 (South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers). Clemson's program record for first-round selections came in 2019, where three D-linemen made the first 17 picks with Clelin Ferrell (4), Christian Wilkins (13) and Dexter Lawrence (17). Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

