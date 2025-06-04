Whirlwind day had new Clemson offer need to sit down on Matt Luke's couch

Whirlwind day had OL prospect Reed Ramsier need to sit down on Matt Luke's couch

The road to some offers is quite the journey. For 2027 four-star OL Reed Ramsier, that path was certainly rewarded Tuesday. The First Academy (Florida) offensive lineman was on campus for the first day of Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and was easily one of the best prospects among the trenches that Matt Luke got to work with. Ramsier had been quietly building a relationship with the Tigers in the background, making the most of a spring visit that Luke took to see 2026 pledge Chancellor Barclay. He made sure to let Luke know he was coming in June for camp, and from there, a relationship blossomed. Watching tape for Barlay, Ramsier is right there with him, and easily impressed the Clemson coach. So, the Tigers had their eyes on the sophomore from there. In fact, before Tuesday's camp, the staff hosted Ramiser for a tour around the facility. The young lineman had already seen everything with Barclay, but this tour added a personal touch to his recruitment. "The tour was awesome," Ramsier told TigerNet. "We got to see the facility. I'd seen it before with Chance, but to see it one-on-one with the coaches was awesome. I sat and talked to Coach Luke for about 45 minutes in his office, and we discussed everything. He was down-to-earth, and we got to see the academics, the dorms, and all that stuff. And then, today, obviously in the back of my mind, I knew he'd offered a couple of 27s before me, but I wouldn't say it was given. It was definitely something I had to earn, for sure." When it came to his performance on the field, he certainly earned what was eventually coming. After two strong sessions under the hot sun, it was time for a meeting. As Luke officially extended the offer, Ramsier recalls it being emotional, knowing that Clemson is a spot he's very familiar with, and has close relationships with people who value it immensely. "We were just talking about Clemson and how the camp was and stuff like that," Ramsier said. "And then as he offered me, my mom teared up a little bit and we were so excited because I've seen how they treated Chance, how they treated other people. It is probably the college I've visited the most during my recruitment so far. So I know how they are, and every single time I've been there, it's the same people who come back. It's the same thing." In the heat of the moment, the lack of hydration finally caught up with the four-star lineman. He recalls his legs cramping up, prompting a quick rush for Powerade and a photo on Luke's couch. Truly, it didn't matter. The joy overwhelmed the room, and now, Ramsier is looking forward to what's next. "I'm so, so excited to see what the next two years have to offer for recruiting and just getting up for the junior Elite day and coming back up maybe for the LSU game, just getting this recruiting started with him," Ramsier told TigerNet. "It does mean a lot, and I'm really excited to see where this thing goes." After such a momentous day filled with a new offer and leg cramps, one thing in the First Academy product's mind is clear: The Tigers stand as one of his top schools. "I'd definitely say they're top five for sure," Ramsier said. "They're really up there on my board." I’m blessed to earn an offer after competing at camp from Clemson University!!!! Thank you @CoachMattLuke and @carson_cramer for the great hospitality.@JeffConawayTFA @chadmavety55 @CoachChris_TFA @trenchmenAC @DvoMonty @adamgorney @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @ChancellorB2026 pic.twitter.com/6vFJWkvEQf — Reed Ramsier (@reedramsier) June 3, 2025

