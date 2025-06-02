Former Clemson lineman Marcus Tate signs with NFL team

Former Clemson lineman Marcus Tate has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He tried out with the Eagles early last month. The Eagles drafted former Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba this spring and drafted more former Tate teammates in Will Shipley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. last year before a run to a Super Bowl win. .@teamfl25 is ready for the next level! Which city do y’all see Marcus moving to next? #NFLDraft 🐅📈 pic.twitter.com/7kYRsv8fFT — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2025 Tate Clemson bio: Played 2,502 career offensive snaps over 42 games (37 starts) 2021-24 despite battling several injuries during his Clemson career … became only the third Clemson true freshman offensive lineman since 1972 to start a season opener when he started Clemson’s 2021 opener against Georgia … four-year starter who exited Clemson as one of 28 players on record to play more than 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage … 2024 All-ACC selection. 2024: Started all 10 games in which he appeared and played 659 offensive snaps … helped power Clemson to a top-15 ranking in total offense (451.9 yards per game) … second-team All-ACC selection by both the conference and Phil Steele … played 25 snaps in season opener vs. No. 1 Georgia … played 54 snaps as Clemson’s starters ran out to a 52-7 third-quarter lead in a win vs. NC State … played 60 snaps vs. Stanford as Clemson reached the 40-point mark for a third straight game … played 77 snaps and earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in powering Clemson to 500 yards, including 265 on the ground, at Florida State … played 70 snaps as Clemson posted more than 300 passing yards and exceeded 200 rushing yards at Wake Forest … played 76 snaps vs. Virginia as Clemson produced 539 yards and held the ‘Hoos without a sack … played 104 snaps in helping Phil Mafah to 171 rushing yards vs. Louisville … returned from a three-game absence to play 56 snaps vs. No. 16 South Carolina … played 69 snaps in Clemson’s dramatic ACC Championship Game win vs. No. 8 SMU … played 68 snaps at No. 3 Texas. 2023: Played 507 offensive snaps over eight games (all starts) before being lost to a season-ending injury … played 68 snaps in season debut at Duke, helping the Tigers exceed both 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards … played 41 snaps as Clemson amassed 679 yards of offense and 37 first downs vs. Charleston Southern … played 43 snaps in Clemson’s sack-free win vs. Florida Atlantic … played 82 snaps in a 429-yard effort vs. No. 4 Florida State … played 63 snaps in a win at Syracuse … played 70 snaps as Clemson rushed for 207 yards vs. Wake Forest … played 62 snaps in Cade Klubnik’s 314-yard passing performance at Miami (Fla.) … played 78 snaps at NC State … suffered a season-ending injury in practice. 2022: Played 709 snaps and started all 11 games in which he appeared prior to suffering a season-ending injury against Miami (Fla.) in mid-November … played 69 snaps in a 31-point victory at Georgia Tech … played 53 snaps vs. Furman as DJ Uiagalelei set a new career high in passer rating … played 62 snaps in paving the way for 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards vs. Louisiana Tech … played every offensive snap at No. 21 Wake Forest, powering Clemson to 559 yards in a double-overtime victory … played 69 snaps in a sack-free performance by Clemson’s offensive line vs. No. 10 NC State … played all 64 snaps at Boston College … played 65 snaps at Florida State as Clemson did not commit a turnover for the third time in four games … played 83 snaps vs. No. 14 Syracuse as the Tigers rushed for a season-high 293 yards and leaned on the ground game to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in the win … played all 70 offensive snaps at Notre Dame … played 74 snaps in helping power Clemson to 248 rushing yards vs. Louisville … played 10 snaps vs. Miami (Fla.) prior to exiting the game with an injury. 2021: Played 627 snaps over 13 games with eight starts as a true freshman … started and played 48 snaps vs. No. 5 Georgia in his collegiate debut … became only the third true freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener for Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972, joining center James Farr (1980) and tackle Mitch Hyatt (2015) … played 51 snaps vs. SC State as Clemson exceeded both 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards … played 70 plays vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson’s second straight game allowing zero sacks … contributed on special teams at NC State … played 62 snaps in helping power Clemson to 231 rushing yards and 207 passing yards vs. Boston College … played 39 snaps in a Friday night win at Syracuse … played 47 snaps at No. 23 Pitt … played 62 snaps and helped pave the way for Will Shipley’s 128 rushing yards in a comeback win vs. Florida State … played all 70 snaps at Louisville as Clemson recorded a fourth-quarter comeback win in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1974 … played 92 of Clemson’s 100 plays in helping the Tigers exceed 300 passing yards vs. UConn … played five snaps vs. No. 13 Wake Forest … played nine snaps at South Carolina … played 72 snaps vs. Iowa State as Clemson extended its streak of consecutive 10-win seasons to 11. Before Clemson: Ranked as the No. 112 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also listed him as the sixth-best offensive guard in the nation and 18th-best player in Florida … ranked as the No. 132 overall player by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 17th-best player at his position and 19th-best player in Florida … top 225 player according to 247Sports, which ranked him as the 12th-best offensive guard … ranked as a four-star by all services … PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team selection who ranked as the nation’s No. 119 prospect, including ranking as the fifth-best guard prospect … committed to Clemson on Sept. 24, 2019 … played for Daniel Luque at NSU School in 2020, he played his first three years at University School … that school cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19, so he played for Tru Prep Academy in 2020, where he was a member of the 2020 State Championship team … wore No. 55 in high school … committed to Clemson on Sept. 24, 2019 … recruited by Brent Venables and Robbie Caldwell. Personal: Earned degree in political science in December 2024 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2021 … completed microinternships at National Football League headquarters in New York in spring 2022 and with SpringHill Company/Uninterrupted in spring 2024 … launched the Marcus Tate Care Closet to support Upstate elementary students in need … also partnered with The Verb Kind to mentor incarcerated youth in his home area of South Florida … born Jan. 31, 2003. The #Eagles signed Clemson OL Marcus Tate, per his agency.



UDFA deals aren’t done just yet. pic.twitter.com/jg6CpUnvfU — James Simone (@JamesSimoneNFL) June 2, 2025

