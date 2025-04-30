Ian Schieffelin's move to Clemson football: What does it mean for the Tigers?

sports_football
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Dabo Swinney joked that Ian Schieffelin could be a portal target in December.

That comment may be shifting to reality.

The former All-ACC forward is set to put on a helmet and shoulder pads and play tight end at Clemson, with multiple sources confirming to TigerNet that such an idea is in the works.

Schieffelin has exhausted all four years of his eligibility on the court and has been looking for options for a fifth year. A move to the gridiron would certainly be unconventional, but could grant him extra time at Clemson.

He has also changed his social media profile picture to his time playing middle school football at Grayson High School (Ga.), adding more fuel to the fire.

So, how will it all work?

Certainly, the idea of a 6-foot-8, 240-pound force on the team adds plenty of intrigue, but that frame also carries a bevy of inexperience to the table, with so little time to make it all work.

Clemson's tight end room currently consists of young but unproven talent.

Olsen Patt-Henry is the leader of the clubhouse with Jake Briningstool's departure, catching nine passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Christian Bentancur has drawn rave reviews, especially from Swinney, who calls him the most athletic player they've signed for the position.

Josh Sapp has been a consistent presence on the roster, but he has only 13 career catches. Logan Brooking is a talented freshman who may contribute down the road.

Markus Dixon was a part of that mix, but his shift to defensive end is likely the move that spurned the idea of adding Schieffelin to this room.

Adding Schieffelin, a fan favorite on the hardwood, but one who hasn't played since his sophomore year, is an interesting addition to the room.

Swinney has always joked that there would always be a spot for Schieffelin, and now that comment may materialize very soon.

TigerIllustrated.com first reported news of the expected move Wednesday morning.

