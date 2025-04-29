Death Valley to receive a new playing surface...grass grown on plastic

The playing surface in Death Valley is getting a new look. When Clemson hosts LSU in 123 days to kick off the 2025 college football season, Memorial Stadium will feature a new playing surface called Ready Play Natural Grass and the process begins this week. Clemson took up chunks of the sod inside the stadium a few weeks ago and then brought in over 200 tons of dirt to create the infield and playing surface for last weekend’s Savannah Bananas game against the Party Animals. Over 81,000 fans showed up for the event, and Eric Sabin, in his fifth year with Clemson and currently as the Executive Senior Associate AD of Finance & Operations, said the school wanted to be in charge of the playing surface for the baseball game with larger goals in mind. “It is actually Clemson's responsibility to do the field and we specifically asked for that during the negotiations with the Bananas to have that responsibility,” Sabin said. “It's our venue and we take a lot of pride in that field. And so our third-party vendor, Precision Turf, who helps us with all replacements or major maintenance projects on any of our athletic fields is who we brought in to work with our athletic grounds crew, the same ones that redid the field at Doug Kingsmore most recently. And so we took on that responsibility because we also made a promise to football that we would make sure that Frank Howard Field is back in pristine condition when this event is over. “We did fully cut out Frank Howard Field for the infield of baseball. We actually recycled all of that turf, all of that natural grass and all of that soil in other areas in the athletic district to help revive some areas that we needed. And then the plan is once the event is over, we will scrape out all of that red clay and we will cut up all of that turf and then we will end up replacing Frank Howard Field from end zone to end zone with new Ready Play Natural Grass.” What is ready play grass? It's a Bermuda grass used by Precision Turf (and grown in Georgia). Developed by the Oklahoma State University breeding program, NorthBridge™ Bermudagrass is a high quality, sterile triploid adapted for use on sports fields, golf course fairways, collars, tee boxes and in home lawns. It has rated highly in the NTEP (National Turfgrass Evaluation Program) trials for shear strength and traffic recovery. Growing a field on plastic allows the sod to reach 2" in thickness as the intertwining roots develop a tight mat of rhizomes to firm up the surface, giving it a sturdy base of strength. In other words, the plastic traps the roots and forces them to grow up and around, creating a stronger product that is less prone to tearing and is a more consistent playing surface than thick cut sod. The grass was used at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, is used at Dodger Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rose Bowl and Sofi Stadium. “It's a deeper surface cut. It allows us to set it down and start playing games on it just a few days later,” Sabin said. “And the reason we do that is just because we obviously want Frank Howard Field and Memorial Stadium to look great year round and we certainly use it for a lot of things. Football will have camps going on. We'll get into preseason ball right after that so we don't have to worry about the growth season.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!