Former Clemson LB signing with new NFL team

Former Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons signing with new NFL team
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Former Clemson All-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons is on to a new NFL team.

Simmons is signing with the Green Bay Packers on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick by Arizona in 2020 and played there three seasons, notching four interceptions and one pick-six in 50 games.

He played the last two seasons with the New York Giants in a safety role, logging a pick-six and five pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 34 games.

At Clemson, Simmons transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018 and was eventually named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position. He was credited with team-high 107 tackles (16.0 for loss), 8.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions (returned for 42 yards), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 818 snaps over 15 games (all starts) in that award-winning season.

