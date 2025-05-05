NFL draft analyst's 2026 mock has four Tigers drafted in Top 10

Clemson has been heavily featured in another top analyst's early projections for 2026. Next spring's draft is already shaping up to be an eventful evening for the Tigers, and former ESPN analyst Todd McShay has fireworks for Clemson in the first 10 picks. Four of his six Tiger selections in the first round are early projections to land in the top 10. Starting with Peter Woods, McShay predicts that he will be the first off the board at three, joining Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and the Giants to form a formidable pass rush. Not too far behind at five is Cleveland, selecting Cade Klubnik as the third quarterback off the board in the top five. Up next is Blake Miller at eight to the Indianapolis Colts, helping protect Anthony Richardson in the trenches. T.J. Parker would not only be the next selection at nine for the Browns, but this pick would see him reunite with Klubnik, hoping to be a cornerstone piece for the future of that franchise. Avieon Terrell lands at No. 26 to the Tennessee Titans, with the Titans trading back into the first round for the junior cornerback. Antonio Williams closes out the first round Tiger selections at No. 28 to the Kansas City Chiefs, joining Patrick Mahomes and the modern dynasty of the 2020s. 🏈My 2026 Way-Too-Early Mock Draft! Get the full story available on The McShay Report. 👉🏼 https://t.co/i0tFbov69w pic.twitter.com/jsBWBa06dG — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 5, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!