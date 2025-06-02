Clemson offer a "dream come true" for elite Peach State linebacker Max Brown

Dreams have become reality. For 2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown of Jefferson (GA), the dream of a lifetime has finally come true. Brown announced on Sunday afternoon that he has received an offer from Clemson, making it one of the first public offers the Tigers have handed out for this upcoming cycle. The rising junior has received offers from Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn, and several other top programs, but to him, this offer was always going to have a different feeling. Brown, in a conversation with TigerNet, described the feeling as something he couldn't exactly find the words for, but knew it was something truly special. "It's really like a different feeling than I've ever felt," Brown said. "It really doesn't feel real. It still doesn't feel real, even though it's been like an hour since I've gotten the offer. But it's just like a dream come true." Brown has grown up watching the Tigers, recounting every win and championship that came by as he grew older. That, paired with the growing reputation of Ben Boulware as a coach, has proven to be a powerful combo. In the Jefferson four-star's eyes, seeing someone who has played his position and achieved the highest highs in college football is remarkable. To add to that, Brown feels like that connection has continued to grow, especially given how Boulware returned to that same spot to now grow as a coach. "Having somebody who's been there, done that, and just got to the final prize of the game at the same school that he's coaching at, it's just a whole other level of good because he's probably been in the same situation that you've been in," Brown said. "Say you're in a slump or say you're in a little mental hole or just say you're hurt or whatnot. He's been there at the same school at the same time. It's just a very great coach, and he's on top of all that, he's just a great guy." What also holds substantial value is the family ties that come with Clemson. His older brother, Sammy Brown, is currently gearing up for his sophomore season with the Tigers and has made it a priority to express what his journey has meant to him, hoping his younger sibling can take that same path. "Yeah, he was super excited," Brown told TigerNet. "He was just like, yeah, you've seen how happy it's made me. This is fun. I was like, yeah, he was just really excited and super happy for me though." Brown plans to visit Clemson on June 3, but won't be able to participate in Dabo Swinney's camp. The plan is to take the trip to see the coaches and be around the spot where he was just handed what he views as his most significant offer. "Clemson's always felt like another home to me," Brown said. "I've been up there so many times, and it never gets old. It has that small-town feel that you don't feel anywhere else, and it just feels like a place that I can call home very easily."

