Former Clemson walk-on DB makes transfer portal decision

Nix saw action in 10 games over three seasons and got in on one assisted tackle in 2023 versus Florida Atlantic.

The brother of Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, he earned all-state honors and All-Area Player of the Year in helping the Central (Al.) Red Devils to a 13-1 record and Class 7A state title game berth as a senior quarterback. He accounted for 5,415 total yds and 67 TDs during his prep career.

He was one of just two announced exits from the roster in the spring transfer portal, along with Ole Miss signee Tavoy Feagin.

Jacksonville State has also added products in Zerrick Cooper Brannon Spector and Fred Davis in past seasons. The Gamecocks' new coach Charles Kelly was also on a coaching staff in the past with Caleb's father, Patrick, a former Auburn QB.