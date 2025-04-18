Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach

Clemson athletics director Graham Neff announced the decision on Friday, adding that Clemson will "immediately commence a national search for its next head coach."

Smith was hired as the head coach in April 2022 ahead of the program's start, coming from stops at Utah State, North Carolina, UCLA, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky.

Clemson went to the NCAA Tournament both seasons, including getting a first-ever NCAAs match win at the Tuscaloosa regional versus Rutgers recently.

Smith is a UCLA graduate, where she was an All-American and National Champion. She had previously spent five seasons as the head coach at Utah State.

The initial hiring wasn't without criticism, including from multiple former athletes who talked about negative experiences in mental and physical health under her coaching. There was a 2023 Washington Post article that made more allegations on Smith's coaching style ($).

Six Utah State athletes followed her to Clemson to start the program and were on the roster both campaigns.