Clemson is parting ways with its first-ever gymnastics coach Amy Smith after the program's first two seasons.
Clemson gymnastics parts with first-ever coach Amy Smith
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Clemson athletics director Graham Neff announced the decision on Friday, adding that Clemson will "immediately commence a national search for its next head coach."

Smith was hired as the head coach in April 2022 ahead of the program's start, coming from stops at Utah State, North Carolina, UCLA, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky.

Clemson went to the NCAA Tournament both seasons, including getting a first-ever NCAAs match win at the Tuscaloosa regional versus Rutgers recently.

Smith is a UCLA graduate, where she was an All-American and National Champion. She had previously spent five seasons as the head coach at Utah State.

The initial hiring wasn't without criticism, including from multiple former athletes who talked about negative experiences in mental and physical health under her coaching. There was a 2023 Washington Post article that made more allegations on Smith's coaching style ($).

Six Utah State athletes followed her to Clemson to start the program and were on the roster both campaigns.

Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 TigerNet News®
spacer Has to be some back story here...
 kgpittm®
spacer Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 T_I_P
spacer Re: Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Lol
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Someone posted on here a few weeks ago
 grrowl
spacer Dont know but it was something vague
 T_I_P
spacer Sooo...
 CUintheValley85
spacer Re: Sooo... NIL
 74TIGER
spacer We may never know but there has go be a story
 jgtiger
spacer Re: We may never know but there has go be a story
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: We may never know but there has go be a story
 Darling Peach®
spacer Read , I said first 2 yrs. It took bb 15 yrs to make consecutive ncaa
 jgtiger
spacer A precedent was set since Dabo had a losing season year 2.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: A precedent was set since Dabo had a losing season year 2.
 JohnstoneD626®
spacer Re: We may never know but there has go be a story
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Is Amy the Bob Knight of gymnastics?
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: Is Amy the Bob Knight of gymnastics?
 pgraven
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 newnan®
spacer Soft generation***
 truthorlou
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 HORRY TIGER 2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Lots of red flags with this hire...time to move on.
 kcgray74
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson announces parting with first-ever gymnastics coach
 tiger901
spacer Guessing she didnt stick the landing***
 kbtiger®
spacer She already had the camps planned and advertised
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer SNL Sheila Kelly Skit - Always a good watch
 SocMan2®
