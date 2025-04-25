No. 25 Wolfpack clinch series over Clemson

Andrews (4-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, two runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in a starting role. Andrew Shaffner pitched 3.0 innings to record his sixth save of the year. Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (4-1) suffered his first career loss, as he yielded eight hits, four runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Collin Priest led off the second inning with his 10th homer of the year to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. In the third inning, Andrew Ciufo led off with Clemson’s 81st hit-by-pitch of the season to set a Tiger record. The Wolfpack scored two runs on three two-out singles in the fourth inning to take the lead, then Josh Hogue belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give NC State a 4-1 lead.

Jacob Jarrell led off the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the year, then Cam Cannarella hit an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh inning to narrow NC State’s lead to 4-3. But the Wolfpack responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by Alex Sosa’s three-run homer.

The series concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

