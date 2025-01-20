Deshaun Watson received death threats before season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The trajectory of the pro career of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been on a downturn spiral for quite a while. Watson has faced numerous lawsuits alleging sexual assault, which overshadowed his on-field performance. He’s also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon—the second time he’s suffered this injury—further complicating his return to the field. For Browns fans, Watson’s struggles are far from what they expected after the team signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The Watson contract will likely end up going down as one of the worst team contracts in sports history. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic shared recently that Watson's teammates were getting sick of his repeated preferential treatment. "For three years, the Browns contorted themselves to match Watson’s strengths and desires," Lloyd said. "But teammates ultimately grew tired of the organization catering to an ineffective quarterback, and he never really fit in Cleveland." Off-field issues further clouded Watson’s season. "Off the field, Watson spent the year dealing with traumatic personal matters. His agent, David Mulugheta, received a disturbing email in June from someone threatening to shoot Watson or burn down his house, according to a police report obtained by 'The Athletic.'" Lloyd said. "Police later closed the investigation with no suspects identified." Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are the only quarterbacks on the Browns roster heading into the offseason. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland is widely expected to target a new quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick to try to help turn the franchise around.

