CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has fired Brandon Streeter after one full year on the job as offensive coordinator.
Clemson has fired Brandon Streeter after one full year on the job as offensive coordinator.

Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
by - Thursday, January 12, 2023, 4:36 PM

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a news release later in the aftetrnoon. "I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

Streeter just completed his 15th full season at Clemson overall in 2022, including his playing career and tenures as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach.

Clemson finished 48th in total offense and 30th in scoring offense this past season.

He returned to Clemson as the recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2014. He spent 2020-21 as Clemson’s passing game coordinator before being named the team’s offensive coordinator heading into the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Streeter served as quarterbacks coach at Liberty for six years previously, the last three as offensive coordinator.

He served as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2004 and 2005, when Dabo Swinney was an assistant coach. Streeter worked with quarterback Charlie Whitehurst, Clemson’s career passing yardage leader at the time, during those two seasons.

He was a three-time letterman at Clemson from 1997-99. He was Clemson’s starting quarterback the last two years.


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson hiring 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley
Twitter reacts to Clemson hiring 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley
Dabo Swinney releases statement on the firing of Brandon Streeter
Dabo Swinney releases statement on the firing of Brandon Streeter
Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
Tiger lands another freshman All-America honor
Tiger lands another freshman All-America honor
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 147) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 tigerforlife28®
spacer WOW***
 icutigris
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Maddona
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 rtgsc83
spacer Chill dude! He is a Clemson man.
 Aikitiger
spacer Re: Chill dude! He is a Clemson man.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Tobias27772
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 magicman
spacer RUN IT BACK***
 NIKE
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 jchast13
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 margauxwhite
spacer I’d be happy with JS as recruiting coordinator and WR
 TigerDominance®
spacer We can do better than Scott***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 lbeagle74
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 magicman
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 clemson7024
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 lbeagle74
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 rhettfla
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 jchast13
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 jeffro74
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: RUN IT BACK***
 Utawviltiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Rswanson
spacer Woah!!!!
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 treeclimber
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 sseaborn
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 poppap
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 COLLAREMTigers
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: Woah!!!!
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Dammmnnnnn
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 THETOPFAN
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 dril
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 gotigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 margauxwhite
spacer GOD, Not Chad Morris…
 cjgaddy
spacer Chad helped Dabo turn the program around...
 WolfMan2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 AikenTiger_00®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Been trying to tell everyone on here....
 JREwing®
spacer Sure, but . .
 PetesPonies
spacer Re: Sure, but . .
 JREwing®
spacer Re: Sure, but . .
 lthom022®
spacer Re: Sure, but . .
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Sure, but . .
 djb_ws®
spacer Re: Been trying to tell everyone on here....
 Wrigley Field Tiger
spacer Re: Been trying to tell everyone on here....
 JREwing®
spacer Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 insanetigerfan08
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 orbulus
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 LeeGrrr
spacer Re: Guess ole Dabo does still have the fire in him!***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Kinda of torn on this one...
 gholliday
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 JREwing®
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 rubtherock6317
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 whisper
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 bloodrunsorange63®
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 lthom022®
spacer Re: Kinda of torn on this one...
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Thank you lord, baby Jesus!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Thank you lord, baby Jesus!***
 Theoldlady®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 dril
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 movino®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 JustMyOpinion®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 growl1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 SouthernTiger09
spacer I guess it was Streeter's decision to play dju after all
 tigerpaw®
spacer Wow! Makes space for Kingsbury***
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: Wow! Makes space for Kingsbury***
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: Wow! Makes space for Kingsbury***
 Ricardo Parsnip
spacer BOUT TIME! Great dude I'm sure, but a move had to happen
 TS_Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Who said dabo was afraid to make a change at coordinator?
 GSCtiger®
spacer No one ever said that… we said he needs to act!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 tiger901
spacer Not right now. Too much lightning and thunder and rain
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Pawsitive Force®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 woodysc1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 slwcu79®
spacer So, are you saying that Streeter was coaching to
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: So, are you saying that Streeter was coaching to
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Djhotpoet
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 slwcu79®
spacer Good move Dabo
 Roadracing7
spacer Re: An Unfortunate First Step That Was Made ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: An Unfortunate First Step That Was Made ---
 2000®
spacer Re: An Unfortunate First Step That Was Made ---
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 maricate12
spacer I think the defense is fine
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: I think the defense is fine
 JustMyOpinion®
spacer That has to be the hardest part of Dabo's job
 o2bnclemson®
spacer He certainly didn’t nee to look at TNET to know…***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Whitestone tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 georgiatiger2001
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 crawdad64
spacer Well, I wasn't expecting this.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Woah!
 Tim317
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 NAtiger89
spacer Dat Boy still got it!! Instant shot in the arm for a reeling program.***
 nkickha
spacer Reeling program ? ? ? lol - you are a joke.***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Medearis
spacer This doesn't sit right with me.
 CharlestonTom®
spacer Re: This doesn't sit right with me.
 1967RAT
spacer Re: This doesn't sit right with me.
 1967RAT
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 tigertwins09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 tigertwins09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 whisper
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Orangeugladuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 e2themfd
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Tim317
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Ricardo Parsnip
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 I_Bleed_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 kctiger1282
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Garrett Riley HIred
 whisper
spacer Let’s Go !!!
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Let’s Go !!!
 whisper
spacer Jeff Scott...
 mmtiger1999
spacer Re: Jeff Scott...
 whisper
spacer I am SHOCKED!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I am SHOCKED!
 whisper
spacer Re: I am SHOCKED!
 gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Teletiger73
spacer Wish Coach Streeter the best
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 Marine4Life
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 octiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter
 wueagle86®
Read all 147 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest