Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a news release later in the aftetrnoon. "I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

Streeter just completed his 15th full season at Clemson overall in 2022, including his playing career and tenures as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach.

Clemson finished 48th in total offense and 30th in scoring offense this past season.

He returned to Clemson as the recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2014. He spent 2020-21 as Clemson’s passing game coordinator before being named the team’s offensive coordinator heading into the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Streeter served as quarterbacks coach at Liberty for six years previously, the last three as offensive coordinator.

He served as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2004 and 2005, when Dabo Swinney was an assistant coach. Streeter worked with quarterback Charlie Whitehurst, Clemson’s career passing yardage leader at the time, during those two seasons.

He was a three-time letterman at Clemson from 1997-99. He was Clemson’s starting quarterback the last two years.