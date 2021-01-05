BREAKING

Chad Kelly to get tryout with NFL playoff team
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 5, Tue 11:10
Kelly has had several off-the-field issues (Rich Barnes - USA Today Sports)
Kelly has had several off-the-field issues (Rich Barnes - USA Today Sports)

Journeyman quarterback Chad Kelly is still getting some looks in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills scheduled a tryout for Kelly ahead of their Wild Card playoff game with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Kelly was released from the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 30.

Obviously, he might be able to give them a few tidbits about his former team ahead of the playoff game.

He could also give them some positional depth for next year if he makes the team on a reserve/futures contract.

In the 2019 preseason, he threw for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He was dubbed 'Mr. Irrevelant' as he was picked by the Denver Broncos with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

'Swag' played for Clemson in 2013 and was 10-for-17 for 58 yards, but was dismissed following 2014 spring practice. He wound up at Ole Miss and put up impressive numbers for the Rebels in 2016, completing 298-458 for 4,042 yards, with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Chad Kelly
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Chad Kelly to get tryout with NFL playoff team
 TigerNet News
spacer Swag
 Lostlocal
spacer Re: Swag
 FastChad
spacer Re: Swag
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: Swag
 FastChad
spacer Re: Swag
 CUAg98
spacer Re: Swag
 FastChad
spacer Re: Swag
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: Swag
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Obviously you’ve never dated a girl with a kid
 fluffhead
spacer Are those Chad's balls with the socks?
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: Are those Chad's balls with the socks?
 FastChad
spacer If I am reading that right, you autographed the women's
 CUTiger1989®
spacer I have no words ...***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer She keep anything else he used he might have left behind???***
 HITT Man®
spacer This thread just got immeasuably better. Best thread in
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: She keep anything else he used he might have left behind???***
 TwoNats®
spacer You must be SO proud. I don't know which is more
 76er®
spacer Don't forget that he actually
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: You must be SO proud. I don't know which is more
 FastChad
spacer It's all in fun - there are always several that ruin just
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Hate to break it to ya fastchaddy, but your fiance may
 Tharealdonjuan
spacer Well........
 midgatigerfan
spacer Re: Swag
 MC92
spacer Yo Chad, what these socks look like?
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: Swag
 Ckyzer
spacer My guess, and it's just a guess...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Who cares about this guy? He ruined his experience at......
 Tiger77
spacer A lot of talent and potential there, but...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: A lot of talent and potential there, but...
 74TIGER
spacer Will juice boxes be involved?***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Chad Kelly to get tryout with NFL playoff team
 FutureDoc
spacer Guess that Johnny Manziel or Jake Bentley weren't available?
 coachmac
spacer or Colin Kaepernick...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Jim Kelly may still be God Jr. in Buffalo. But, he is using
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Chad Kelly to get tryout with NFL playoff team
 Tiger98
Read all 35 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week