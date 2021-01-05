Chad Kelly to get tryout with NFL playoff team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Journeyman quarterback Chad Kelly is still getting some looks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills scheduled a tryout for Kelly ahead of their Wild Card playoff game with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Kelly was released from the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 30. Obviously, he might be able to give them a few tidbits about his former team ahead of the playoff game. He could also give them some positional depth for next year if he makes the team on a reserve/futures contract. In the 2019 preseason, he threw for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was dubbed 'Mr. Irrevelant' as he was picked by the Denver Broncos with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

'Swag' played for Clemson in 2013 and was 10-for-17 for 58 yards, but was dismissed following 2014 spring practice. He wound up at Ole Miss and put up impressive numbers for the Rebels in 2016, completing 298-458 for 4,042 yards, with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

This is an interesting one: the Bills are scheduled to tryout QB Chad Kelly, nephew of the legendary Jim Kelly.



Perhaps a look at a possible reserve/future candidate. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2021