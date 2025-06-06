ESPN cites "concerns" from NFL scouts for Cade Klubnik going into 2025 season

There is a lot to like about Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers in 2025, but there are a couple of areas where NFL scouts have concerns about the senior signal-caller, according to ESPN. ESPN outlined the top QBs for the 2026 NFL draft class, assessing strengths and weaknesses. The latter for Klubnik comes with arm strength and ceiling. "Scouts around the league I've talked to have raised concerns about Klubnik's arm strength and whether he can build on his 2024 success," ESPN's Jordan Reid writes. "Questions about his arm surface when he's forced to test tight windows in underneath coverage and with his inconsistent trajectory on deep passes. Klubnik averaged only 8.56 air yards per passing attempt in 2024, ranking 58th in the FBS. He must be more assertive and willing to challenge coverage in intermediate and deep areas." On the plus side, Klubnik, who has been regarded as high as the No. 1 overall pick for 2026, shows off some consistency. "Klubnik entered 2024 with question marks after a rough sophomore season but emerged as a star, finishing with 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes to only six interceptions. He's able to repeat his mechanics and keep his eyes, feet and throwing motion in sync while going through his progressions. Klubnik saved his best game of the season for the first round of the College Football Playoff, throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Texas. He should be set up for success in 2025, as Clemson returns its top three receivers. That's a big reason why he was the No. 1 pick in my Way Too Early 2026 mock draft," said Reid. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

The Athletic's '26 NFL draft QBs outlook has Klubnik in the top QBs also, but with some critiques as well.

"A dynamic athlete with a quick trigger and a great deep ball, Klubnik enjoyed a breakout 2024 season in Clemson’s Air Raid attack, throwing for 36 touchdowns to six interceptions while becoming a serious run threat for the first time in his college career," The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner wrote. "An explosive scrambler who can cut on a dime and force missed tackles in space, Klubnik is a legit dual-threat passer, even at his modest size...Klubnik had a whopping 16 completions of 30 or more air yards last season and has shown an ability to layer the ball between levels downfield.

"Klubnik’s flashes are pretty outstanding. On the other hand, he is not the sharpest processor from the pocket, often working only one side of the field before looking to run. He needs to show more consistent feet and a better feel for staying in the pocket, with or without pressure...Like Nussmeier, his size isn’t ideal, but his full profile — assuming he improves this season — could be more than enough to make him a possible first-rounder."

Klubnik talked recently about his trajectory at Clemson, looking to reach another tier in 2025.

"I think that I’m kind of the epitome of the word development," Klubnik said. "When [I was] coming out of high school, I was waiting to go to a great culture, but overall, I want to leave the school better than when I got there...

"I wasn’t very good my sophomore year, but I just stuck with it. And what Clemson’s done with me is develop me. They’ve got me better. If I’m a quarterback and I want to go get better, Clemson’s the place to do it. They're known for making players better and I think I'm the epitome of that...I'm still not where I want to be, but I'm hoping to take another step."

