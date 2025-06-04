What Leo Delaney's commitment means for Clemson

Matt Luke's wins have continued. Four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Michigan and Penn State. This is the Tigers' fifth commitment in the trenches, with Luke continuing to revamp the future of the offensive line room. Originally, Delaney was set to take official visits with Michigan and Penn State. Clemson had different plans. Entering his official visit, Delaney felt like the Tigers were a one-of-a-kind program, structurally built differently in how Dabo Swinney and his staff operate. His previous visit came in late March, and those feelings strongly resonated over the course of the next few months. The Tigers had a prime opportunity to get Delaney first and seal the deal on serious momentum. That was accomplished and much more. It was enough for him to cancel his two following visits and waste no time in committing to Clemson. When he spoke with TigerNet following his official visit, here is what Delaney had to say about the momentum the Tigers acquired. "It absolutely has, and they definitely harped on that in their program speech, just with the fact that they talk about their retention, their graduation rate, how they win, why they win, and that they win the right way," Delaney said. "And I just don't see a ton of other places in the nation doing it like that." Looking at how the Tigers' offensive line is molding into, it provides flexibility with size, stature, and versatility. Taking a look at this year's national championship, Ohio State and Notre Dame filled the trenches with hulking figures who could pair that with the ability to play multiple spots. Add serious depth to that, and the security and stability of the Tigers' front of the future is beginning to be more than secure. Matt Luke has been on fire on the recruiting trail, and has a case to be considered one of the top assistants in college football. He's transformed the Tiger offensive line, and has built a bevy of talent for the future. Delaney represents that growing reality, and more proof of that could very well be on the way.

