Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit
Football games are often decided in the trenches, and Clemson is stacking up strength where it counts — along the offensive line.
Clemson has solidified their offense's foundation for the future with a wave of offensive line commits for the 2026 class, including 4-stars Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie, and 3-star Braden Wilmes. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is clearly excited about the haul. He took to X to post about a heavy offensive line formation once used by the New England Patriots — perhaps hinting at some creative plans with all this new talent. Check it out below: 🤔…Extra OLine sets @CoachMattLuke? pic.twitter.com/6FVOuRM0LU
🤔…Extra OLine sets @CoachMattLuke? pic.twitter.com/6FVOuRM0LU— Garrett Riley (@CoachGRiley) June 5, 2025
