sports_football
Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit

Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  3 hours ago

Football games are often decided in the trenches, and Clemson is stacking up strength where it counts — along the offensive line.

Clemson has solidified their offense's foundation for the future with a wave of offensive line commits for the 2026 class, including 4-stars Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie, and 3-star Braden Wilmes.

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is clearly excited about the haul.

He took to X to post about a heavy offensive line formation once used by the New England Patriots — perhaps hinting at some creative plans with all this new talent.

Check it out below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit
Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit
What Carter Scruggs' commitment means for Clemson
What Carter Scruggs' commitment means for Clemson
Podcast: Carter Scruggs commitment reaction
Podcast: Carter Scruggs commitment reaction
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week