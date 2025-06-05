Garrett Riley teases power formation as Clemson lands another elite OL recruit

Clemson has solidified their offense's foundation for the future with a wave of offensive line commits for the 2026 class, including 4-stars Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie, and 3-star Braden Wilmes.

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is clearly excited about the haul.

He took to X to post about a heavy offensive line formation once used by the New England Patriots — perhaps hinting at some creative plans with all this new talent.

Check it out below: