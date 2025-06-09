Clemson pros Mike Williams, Christian Wilkins named as 'X-factors' for NFL teams in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson pros are set to play some key roles and be integral to boosting entire units in the 2025 NFL season. PFF went team by team recently to note the biggest strengths and weaknesses and the X-factors for the upcoming season, where some notable Tigers were name-checked. Chargers X-factor for 2025: WR Mike Williams "Williams is back with the Chargers after an uninspiring season with the Jets and Steelers, during which he earned a 59.6 PFF receiving grade. That was the first time he garnered a sub-70.0 PFF receiving grade since his rookie year in 2017. Now that he’s back in Los Angeles, he’ll look to revive his career and be a reliable No. 2 option behind Ladd McConkey." Williams averaged 950 receiving yards on nearly 100 catches a season from 2019-22 in LA before suffering a torn ACL in the 2023 season. Cincinnati's Biggest strength in 2024: The trio of Burrow-Chase-Higgins "Despite not receiving any help from the offensive line, the Bengals still fielded one of the league’s best passing games in 2024 thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow and his top-two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow finished the year as the most valuable player in the league, according to PFF WAR, while Chase led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Higgins is on the shortlist for the best No. 2 wideout in the league and ranked sixth among wide receivers with an 88.0 PFF overall grade this past season." Las Vegas' X-factor for 2025: DI Christian Wilkins "Las Vegas inked defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million deal last offseason, but he played only five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. If he can bounce back and show why he was worth that money, it would take pressure off Maxx Crosby and improve a unit that earned the league’s sixth-worst PFF pass-rush grade in 2024." Jacksonville's Biggest strength in 2024: An improved supporting cast for Trevor Lawrence "It was baby steps in 2024, but Trevor Lawrence's environment began to improve. The Jaguars allowed the fourth-lowest pressure rate in the league (27.4%) and seemed to have found a star in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The 2024 first-round pick ranked fifth in the NFL with 479 receiving yards on deep throws this past season. Add in Travis Hunter and new head coach Liam Coen, and Lawrence could finally start living up to his pre-draft hype in Year 5." New York Giants' Biggest strength in 2024: Defensive line "Led by standouts Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, the Giants’ defensive line ranked 11th in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade last season. They likely would’ve placed higher had Lawrence’s season not been cut short in Week 13 due to injury. The additions of talented rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander could make this one of the most dangerous units in the NFL in 2025."

