Clemson lands former Perfect Game All-American prospect, SEC transfer

He is a former Perfect Game All-American out of Stockbridge, Georgia, listed as an infielder and outfielder option by the Bulldogs but ranked as the No. 2 shortstop nationally from Kell HS.

Clavon hit .333 over 27 games, making one start, with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases with 15 at-bats last season.

Clemson has added four public commitments to date with Alabama RHP Ariston Veasey, Catawba RHP Hayden Simmerson and App State shortstop Tyler Lichtenberger also in the class.

Georgia bio

High School: A graduate of Kell where he played for Todd Harris

*Participated in 2024 MLB Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., in June

*Batted .330 with a .496 OB% and 34 stolen bases in 36 games played as a senior for the Longhorns

*Selected to play with the USA 18u National Team

*Earned a Perfect Game (PG) 10 Grade and named a PG All-American

*Rated as the No. 2. ranked shortstop in Georgia and No. 4 nationally by PG

*Named a Baseball Factory Under Armour All-American

*Selected 2024 First Team All-Region and 2024 Pre-Season GHSA Baseball All-State Team

*Selected to MLB Development Program, Dream Series, Breakthrough Series and Hank Aaron Invitational

*A standout quarterback who had D1 offers to play both sports

*Tallied more than 4,300 passing yards and 44 TD passes plus ran for more than 1,300 yards with 20 TDs in prep career

*Named First Team GHSA All-State Quarterback and Region Player of the Year

*Named to 2024 First Team All-Region 2024 Pre-Season GHSA Football All-State Team

*Multiple opportunities to play both sports at various FBS programs

*Played travel baseball with East Cobb Astros 17U

Personal: Born Oct. 21, 2005

*Son of Jah and Tanya Clavon

*Major: Real Estate