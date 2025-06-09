Former Clemson WR puts on a show, makes case for NFL return in season finale

sports_football
Former Clemson WR Deon Cain puts on a show, makes case for NFL return in season finale
Brandon Rink

And then there were two...and quite a showcase for the next level.

The spring professional football league UFL held their playoff semifinals Sunday and produced a first, a Birmingham Stallions postseason defeat but not from the efforts of former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain.

In a 44-29 defeat to BT Potter and the Michigan Panthers, Cain totaled six catches for 124 yards.

In his time between spring league stints since 2023, Cain has been in NFL training camps or practice squads with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

He was named to the All-UFL team this season after leading the regular season in receiving yards per game (57.1) and yards per reception (17.7), ranking third in receiving yards (514) over nine games. He added 421 kick return yards to rank second in all-purpose yards (935).

Putting together a solid season himself, Potter hit a 36-yard field goal in the win that advanced the Panthers to the UFL championship game on June 14 in St. Louis (8 p.m./ABC). Potter has 12 field goals total in 17 attempts this season.

The Panthers will face former Tigers receiver Cornell Powell and the DC Defenders, which won 36-18 over St. Louis on Sunday. Powell tallied four catches for 57 yards in the effort, also nabbing a two-point conversion catch.

Powell led the UFL regular season in receiving touchdowns (7).

The Stallions had won every spring league title since the restart of the USFL in 2022 and then the merger with the XFL for the UFL in 2024.

Amari Rodgers also averaged 20.5 yards per return on four kickoff tries in the Stallions defeat.

