What Carter Scruggs' commitment means for Clemson

Matt Luke is a superstar. More evidence has come to light regarding the reason. 2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Georgia, Michigan, and Penn State. Just days prior, Luke landed another highly touted talent in Leo Delaney, who shut it down after his official visit to Clemson. For Scruggs, he told TigerNet he was going to set a commitment date following the completion of his official visits. Things tend to change. Clemson entered that weekend with momentum, and Luke took the pass off the glass for a ferocious dunk. What does it all mean for Clemson? For starters, what needs to be emphasized is that Luke has continued to fundamentally alter the position, and this change is correlated with success for the Tigers both on and off the field. In 2023, the offensive line was a glaring weakness, and sophomore Cade Klubnik's development was hindered by inconsistent play up front. Luke took over the operation in December, and with virtually the same group, the results were drastically different. Off the field, he was identifying the future of the position, targeting players with monstrous statures who could play different spots across the line. In Scruggs' case, he is seen anchored to the left tackle spot, but the play calling indicates he'll fit right into Clemson's offense. On several plays, he is pulling from his stance into the second level to set up counter runs, pulverizing linebackers who dare stand in his way. That athletic ability, paired with his 6-6, 290-pound frame, is undoubtedly what made Scruggs attractive to Clemson, and plenty of other top programs. Luke has now added six to the 2026 class, ensuring that there will be talent jogging on the field for drives, but reserves that carry just as much importance. With the added playoff changes likely coming, adding more games to the schedule, depth will become an even more significant factor. Depth at the positions where the most bumps and bruises will accumulate will be found with the contending teams, and Luke is ensuring the Tigers have an overwhelming amount of talent to work with. This isn't to say Scruggs is that depth piece, far from it. He won't have to wait long to see the field, but his addition makes the rotation interesting, forcing Luke to truly decide on a weekly basis who his five best are, which isn't a terrible problem to have. Luke has identified his wants on the recruiting trail, and for the most part, he has gotten exactly what he wanted. His growing star power has coincided with Clemson's resurgence to a more prominent status, and these commitments continue to prove that point in a significant way.

