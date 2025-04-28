Clemson men return to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013-14 season

CLEMSON, S.C. - For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Clemson men's tennis program (21-7) secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament as the Tigers will face Quinnipiac (12-11) in the first round of the New York State Regional. The match is slated for Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. The regional is hosted by Columbia who secured the No. 8 seed in the bracket. The last time the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament was in the 2013 season as the Tigers defeated Boise State in the first round and lost to Tennessee in the round of 32. The winner of the match will move on to the second round and face-off against the winner of the Columbia (#8) and Binghamton matchup. The second round match is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. ET.