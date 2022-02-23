Former Clemson WR selected by USFL team

TigerNet Staff by

Another former Clemson Tiger has been selected in the USFL draft.

'WRU' member Diondre Overton was picked on Wednesday by the Philadelphia Stars.

Overton is a second Clemson selection for the spring pro league, joining former Tigers offensive tackle Isaiah Battle being picked by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Overton totaled 52 catches for 777 yards and seven scores while winning a pair of national titles with the Tigers from 2016-19.

The new league is set to begin on April 16 with all of the games being played in Birmingham, Alabama and being broadcast on NBC and FOX-owned networks.

Overton was already announced to be a part of the Vienna Vikings roster for the European League of Football that starts in June.