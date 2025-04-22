Spiller staying in touch with top running back target Carsyn Baker

One of CJ Spiller’s top targets continues to hear from the Clemson coaching staff. Clemson currently boasts one of the nation’s top 2026 recruiting classes with 14 commits, but Spiller, the Tigers’ running backs coach, is still working on his group. That includes Carsyn Baker out of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes, who is committed to an official visit to the Tigers on the weekend of May 30th. Spiller has been in hot pursuit of Baker. "I hear from Coach Spiller a lot. also. I've built a great relationship with him and the staff," Baker said. "I feel like Clemson is a great place to be, and the ways Clemson and their staff develop players, they are always competitive every year." Florida State is down for an official visit for June 6th, and Ohio State has the weekend of June 13th set to host Baker. Georgia also has been a factor with him, and he includes the Bulldogs in his top five, but Baker has not set an official visit to Athens at this point. This spring Baker made unofficial visits to Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State. His last visit to South was for a junior day in January. Baker said he's focused on those five schools, and his decision will come from one of them prior to the start of his senior season. "What's going to make the difference is the way I can see myself inside the offense, and the offensive scheme," Baker said. "Just the way I fit inside the system." Baker is now heavily into his track season with hs region meet coming up on Wednesday. In a meet last week he ran a PR 10.61 100-meters. Baker made the visit to Clemson in early March for an unofficial visit to spring practice, where he picked up the long-awaited offer from the Tigers. "I feel very close to Clemson since I have visited," Baker said. "It was a great environment. It was different from every other college. Clemson really sticks out with the things they do and how different they are from other colleges. It's definitely going to be a factor for me after the visit and what I saw from them and the different ways they run the program." Baker rushed for 1,282 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Along with his size, he has excellent speed. Baker feels he has the talent combination at running back that's been missing at Clemson. "Clemson really didn't have a home run hitter last year outside of Phil Mafah. Phil Mafah got the job done all around the field," Baker said. "Me in that offense, I'll be able to make the long runs to put pressure on with the speed I have. I'd be very impactful on the offense as a do-it-all back."

