ESPN analyst weighs in on Cade Klubnik being the nation's No. 1 QB

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

College football analyst Greg McElroy backs up his network's hype on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik was tabbed as ESPN's way-too-early preseason first-team All-American QB, joining a chorus of outlets ranking the Tigers signal-caller at No. 1. McElroy concurred in his own QB rankings earlier this week. "I thought last year he did an amazing job, threw for 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns against six interceptions, 63 percent completion, but he also showed a willingness to contribute an awful lot with his legs," McElroy said on his "Always College Football" podcast. "That was not something he did a ton of the year before. Last year, it became a lot more a part of how he attacked the opposing defense... "I loved how much he improved from 2023. I'm banking on that improvement only growing more significantly with another year in the offense with Garrett Riley...He's also, I think, been through the gauntlet of being a starting quarterback in college football as well, which means I don't just believe in his ability. I believe in his mental toughness...That's a guy I want on my team." McElroy is already on the record for saying "now is the time" for Clemson as a championship contender and also expressed how talented he thinks the Tiger receiver corps is, ranking Antonio Williams as his No. 9 WR in the nation and raving about rising sophomores T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco. "TJ Moore, a little bit bigger, a little bit more physical, a little bit more capable of catching the ball in a wide catch radius," McElroy said earlier this month. "Bryant Wesco, tremendous speed, burner, really gifted tracking the ball downfield, really gifted when it comes to getting behind the defense, threatening the defense deep. So this is a guy in TJ Moore that's going to win that big 50/50 ball -- a guy in Bryant Wesco that can take the top off at any one point. Those two married with Antonio Williams there in the slot -- and Clemson's gone from being underwhelming at wide receiver the last couple years to now having arguably the best wide receiver corps in the ACC and one of the best wide receiver corps in the entire country. "I didn't even mention Tyler Brown, he's also a really capable deep threat and they also have a couple other guys who are factoring into the mix. So TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco, (I'm) extremely excited to see what they're going to do in Year No. 2." McElroy noted that Klubnik and the Clemson offense took more chances year-to-year, attempting only 8% of his throws for 20+ yards in 2023 to 15% in 2024. QBs on Clemson's schedule to make the Top 10 list include LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (5), South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers (7) and Georgia Tech's Haynes King (10), with SMU's Kevin Jennings getting an honorable mention. Watch more analysis below: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

