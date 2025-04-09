ESPN analyst 'extremely excited' about Clemson WR duo, especially after Swinney insight

ESPN analyst 'extremely excited' about Clemson WR duo, especially after Dabo Swinney insight

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy got the word early last season from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on the talented freshman receiver duo of Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore. When they caught up later in the year, Swinney's enthusiasm for the two only had increased. "He goes, 'How good are those two going to be? And the best part is that they're not even close to reaching their potential just yet,'" McElroy recalled on his podcast this week. "If Dabo Swinney had seen special things from them and we've seen enough special things from them in games, imagine what they're going to do this year with another year in the offense and another year developing that chemistry with Cade Klubnik. I think Clemson's receiver corps, they're in terrific shape." McElroy ranked the Top 10 receivers in college football and pointed out the breakout targets across the game also, where Moore and Wesco were and Antonio Williams was in the former at No. 9 overall. "TJ Moore, a little bit bigger, a little bit more physical, a little bit more capable of catching the ball in a wide catch radius," McElroy said. "Bryant Wesco, tremendous speed, burner, really gifted tracking the ball downfield, really gifted when it comes to getting behind the defense, threatening the defense deep. So this is a guy in TJ Moore that's going to win that big 50/50 ball -- a guy in Bryant Wesco that can take the top off at any one point. Those two married with Antonio Williams there in the slot -- and Clemson's gone from being underwhelming at wide receiver the last couple years to now having arguably the best wide receiver corps in the ACC and one of the best wide receiver corps in the entire country. "I didn't even mention Tyler Brown, he's also a really capable deep threat and they also have a couple other guys who are factoring into the mix. So TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco, (I'm) extremely excited to see what they're going to do in Year No. 2." McElroy expounded on what he sees in Williams to be a Top 10 WR in the game. "If you have him on the field, you know you're in pretty good shape," said McElroy. "Now he's not the biggest guy in the world, he's about 5-11 190 pounds, but what I like most about Antonio Williams is how you can play him pretty much anywhere. You can play him in the slot, that's where he'll spend most of his time, but he can play outside if necessary...Pound for pound, he might be one of the most talented players on the Clemson roster...I wouldn't be surprised whatsoever if he expands beyond the 1,000-yard mark, but the big question is, how much will TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco take away from Antonio Williams, because he proved last year that he is extremely dependable, he proved last year that he is a playmaker, he's been proving that for years to be honest with you. "But I now I think this offense has a chance to go up to the next level because of the continuity that's been created over the last couple years." Later in the podcast, McElroy was asked if Clemson will have its first 1,000-yard receiver since 2020, and he said the Tigers' multiple targets are more important. "If I was Clemson, I'd rather have four receivers that were all 700+ yards, as opposed to one guy that has gone over 1,200 and he's the one guy that the defense has to take away to slow down an offense that might be very difficult to defend," he said. "I like having greatness across the board, and if one guy gets a little more volume and as a result a little bit more opportunity to crack 1,000 yards, that's awesome."

