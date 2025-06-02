Clemson QB commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp

|
Clemson QB commit Tait Reynolds set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Clemson's top signal-caller pledge continues to receive national recognition.
Four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds of Queens Creek (AZ) has been invited to Rivals Five-Star in Indianapolis, joining 100 of the best prospects in the country to compete for multiple days.
Reynolds has had a busy spring, where he was named an Elite 11 finalist, rapidly rising to consideration as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
.@TaitReynoldsQC ✈️ Rivals Five-Star
|
