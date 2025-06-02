Clemson QB commit set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp

Reynolds has had a busy spring, where he was named an Elite 11 finalist, rapidly rising to consideration as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
Clemson QB commit Tait Reynolds set to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  20 minutes ago
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Clemson's top signal-caller pledge continues to receive national recognition.

Four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds of Queens Creek (AZ) has been invited to Rivals Five-Star in Indianapolis, joining 100 of the best prospects in the country to compete for multiple days.

Reynolds has had a busy spring, where he was named an Elite 11 finalist, rapidly rising to consideration as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

