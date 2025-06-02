Clemson's linebackers coach sent out a message on his Twitter page with the upcoming start of Swinney's camp set for Tuesday morning.
Ben Boulware sends message ahead of Dabo Swinney's high school camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
When it comes to Dabo Swinney's high school camp, Ben Boulware is ready to go.

The Clemson linebackers coach sent out a message on his Twitter page with the upcoming start of Swinney's camp set for Tuesday morning.

This same camp is where Boulware received his offer from Clemson, and he wanted to encourage sign-ups for the week.

"The best high school camp in the country," Boulware said on X. "This is where I earned my Clemson offer 10 years ago by coming out and competing."

Swinney's high school camp has two one-day sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a three-day session running over the weekend, concluding on June 8.

