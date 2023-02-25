CLEMSON BASEBALL

Ryan Ammons went five innings for a no decision on Friday before play resumed Saturday. (Clemson athletics photo)
Ryan Ammons went five innings for a no decision on Friday before play resumed Saturday. (Clemson athletics photo)

Knights hand Clemson, Bakich first loss of season
by - Saturday, February 25, 2023, 1:30 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. – Nick Romano’s one-out single in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in UCF’s 4-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday. In the first meeting in the series since 2008 and first at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2004, the Knights took a 1-0 series lead and improved to 4-1, while the Tigers fell to 4-1.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Drew Faurot’s run-scoring double and Corey Robinson’s bases-loaded walk. The Tigers cut the Knight lead in half on a double steal in the third inning, then a 76-minute weather delay suspended play in the middle of the fifth inning.

Clemson evened the score 2-2 in the fifth inning on Cam Cannarella’s run-scoring single. With the score tied 2-2, runners at first and second and no outs in the ninth inning, another weather delay ended baseball on Friday. After play resumed on Saturday, Romano belted a one-out single to score the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, then the Knights added a two-out run.

Chase Centrala (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 strong innings in relief, while Kyle Kramer recorded his first save of the year. Senior righthander Jackson Lindley (0-1) suffered his first career loss.

The series continues Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
No. 5 Clemson suffers first loss of season to No. 9 Tennessee
No. 5 Clemson suffers first loss of season to No. 9 Tennessee
Knights hand Clemson, Bakich first loss of season
Knights hand Clemson, Bakich first loss of season
No. 5 Tigers top Spartans to start Saturday doubleheader
No. 5 Tigers top Spartans to start Saturday doubleheader
Tigers win first ACC match of the season
Tigers win first ACC match of the season
Post your comments!
Read all 22 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest