Clemson travels to face No. 6 Louisville Saturday

The Clemson Tigers (10-8) have won four-of-its-last-five games in ACC play and will look for its fifth in six tries as it tries to take down its second AP Top-10 opponent in two weeks at No. 6 Louisville (15-3). Tipoff from KFC Yum! Center is 2:04 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will have another opportunity to build upon its successful recent stretch in league play against its second AP Top-10 opponent in two weeks. • With a win over Wake Forest on Jan. 21, it gives Clemson at least a break even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state for the first time since 1989-90 when the Tigers were 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest. • Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on Jan. 14 for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With the win over No. 3/3 Duke last week, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson history (178).

• It was the first time since Feb. 4, 2009 that the Tigers defeated a Top-5 Duke team. Clemson beat Duke 74-47.

• Aamir Simms is the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in consecutive games; he did it in wins over North Carolina and Duke.

• The Tigers have been bitten by the injury bug in 2019 and have had many key players miss time due to injuries, including preseason projected starters Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre and in-season starter Chase Hunter. Three-of-the-five injured Tigers have missed at least 10 games this season.

• For much of the season, the Tigers have had as few as eight scholarship players active in games. The Tigers have had players miss a total of 49 games this season.

• Aamir Simms was named Co-ACC Player of the Week following his performance at North Carolina. (Jan. 13).

Projected lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 8/6 5.4 3.9 2.3 26.0

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 18/16 8.0 2.9 2.8 29.9

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 18/18 9.9 3.6 2.3 30.7

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 18/17 11.9 5.2 1.1 28.0

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 18/18 14.4 7.7 2.4 31.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 8/4 5.0 1.1 1.8 20.6

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 18/2 6.6 3.5 0.3 14.9

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 18/5 7.4 1.8 1.9 24.2

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 16/4 2.7 2.6 0.8 12.1

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 275 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 18/0 1.9 1.6 0.1 7.8

(6/5) Louisville Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Fresh Kimble 6-0 185 Gr. Philadelphia, Pa. 19/6 4.9 1.4 3.1 21.1

G 2 Darius Perry 6-2 195 Jr. Marietta, Ga. 19/19 5.4 1.8 3.5 22.8

F 24 Dwayne Sutton 6-5 220 RSr. Louisville, Ky. 19/19 9.1 8.7 2.1 31.9

F 33 Jordan Nwora 6-8 225 Jr. Buffalo, N.Y. 19/19 19.1 7.4 1.4 33.1

C 23 Steven Enoch 6-10 255 RSr. Norwalk, Conn. 19/19 10.8 6.3 0.4 21.2