Tigers fall to Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers fell to the No. 22 N.C. State Wolfpack in a hard-fought battle in Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Despite the four-point loss, Hannah Kohn achieved a new career high in both scoring and three pointers made in a game, tallying 18 points off of six made three pointers. The game was neck-and-neck, the Wolfpack leading for 15:38 of the contest and the Tigers for 14:06. The other 11:16 of the game, the two spent tied. Mia Moore got the Tigers started, tallying ten points in the first quarter alone, going 4-8 from the field with two made threes. Clemson drained five threes in quarter one, and four in quarter two. Five Tigers knocked down a triple in the first half, four of which hit two (Moore, Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn and Maddi Cluse). A Kohn three pointer at the buzzer gave Clemson a one-point advantage going into halftime, giving them momentum going into the third quarter. The Tigers remained competitive in the second half, and did not let the Wolfpack lead until 1:05 was left to play in the third quarter. Clemson added six more triples and shot 51.6% from FG in the half. Clemson went on a 6-0 run with back to back threes from Kohn and Evans in the fourth quarter, cutting the Wolfpack lead from 12 to six, keeping Clemson in the game with 0:44 to play in regulation. After three made N.C. State free throws, Loyal McQueen laid it in to cut the lead to seven, and Kohn drained yet another three with 0:03 to play to narrow the margin to four, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the Wolfpack. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 79, NC State 83 RECORDS: Clemson (8-5), NC State (10-3) CLEMSON LEADERS: Mia Moore (23 points, 9-20 FG, 2-6 3FG, 6 rebounds), Loyal McQueen (9 assists) NOTABLES: Hannah Kohn achieved a new career high in scoring with 18 points (previous was 17 vs. King) and 3-point shooting with six made threes (previous was 5). Mia Moore charted a new season high of 23 points (previous was 19 vs N.C. Central) Moore reached double figures in the first quarter, scoring 10 points off of four made field goals and two made threes. Summah Evans charted her first season start, nailing two threes and was essential defensively. Clemson made 15 three pointers and held N.C. State to 29.2% from three. No. 22 NC State did not lead from the beginning of the second quarter until 1:05 to play in the third. UP NEXT: The Tigers will host conference newcomer no. 21 California in Clemson’s ACC home opener on January 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum.