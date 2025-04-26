sports_baseball
Tigers clinch series over Jackets with run-rule blowout
Brandon Rink

No. 19-ranked Clemson softball put up crooked numbers in four separate innings in a dominating run-rule win at Georgia Tech, 19-0 in five innings, clinching the series.

The 19 runs are a season-best and just two short of a school record (21 versus Maryland in the 2020 season). The scoring margin tied for a school-best.

The Tigers improved to 40-12 overall and 18-6 in ACC play, reaching the 40-win mark for the fourth time in five full seasons (49 wins in 2023 is the school record). Georgia Tech fell to 26-20 and 10-10 in conference action.

Clemson set the tone with a seven-run first, anchored by extra-base RBI knocks from Julia Knowler (double), Macey Cintron (double) and Marian Collins (3-run homer).

The Tigers ran away with things even further by a 5-run third frame and a 4-run fourth.

Clemson got multi-RBI games from Maddie Moore, Knowler, Cintron, Collins and Taylor Pipkins. Cintron went 4-for-5 with three runs scored as well.

Armed with the big lead, Tigers right-hander Brooke McCubbin threw four shutout innings with three strikeouts and improved to 12-5 this season. Combined with Olivia Duncan, the Tiger pitchers limited Georgia Tech to four hits.

Clemson wraps its regular season at noon on Sunday in the series finale, airing on ESPN2.

