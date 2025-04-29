Clemson freshman Macey Cintron named national star of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman designated player Macey Cintron has been named a Softball America Star of the Week and the D1Softball Freshman of the Week following games played April 22-27, both organizations announced Tuesday. These are the first weekly honors for Cintron during her career. The freshman garnered the honors after clocking a .500 average, 1.124 slugging percentage and .588 on-base percentage throughout the four-game stretch last week. The freshman clocked seven hits, including three home runs and one double, while adding seven RBIs and five runs scored. She also drew three walks, most notably the leadoff walk in the top of the ninth inning against then top-ranked Tennessee. Her pinch runner went on to score the go-ahead run against the Lady Vols to secure the upset victory. The Cumming, Ga., native went 4-for-5 in the second game of the Georgia Tech series with four RBIs and three runs scored to power Clemson to the series victory. Her four RBIs in Saturday’s game tied her for the Clemson freshman RBI record. She held the record outright following a three RBI performance on Sunday to bring her season count to 48. The freshman hit a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday to tie the game against the Yellow Jackets and propel the Clemson offense to eight unanswered runs for the comeback victory. On the year, the freshman holds a .316 average with 48 hits and 14 home runs. She has drawn 30 walks and scored 31 runs. Cintron leads Clemson freshman with 14 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI outings. The Tigers concluded the regular season last weekend with their series against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Clemson now awaits their seeding for the ACC Championships that are held in Brighton, Mass., May 7-10.