No. 2 Tigers top Terriers on Senior Night

After fellow senior Alex Meinhard drew a foul in the box, senior Gerbet stepped up and buried the penalty kick to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead just before halftime. Clemson out-shot Wofford 10-1 in the first half, forcing the Terriers’ keeper to make four saves.

The two teams played a tight contest for the majority of the second half as well, until Trimnal pushed the lead to two in the 84’. Misei Yoshizawa dribbled into the corner of the box, before sending a cross to James Kelly, who tapped it to Trimnal who netted his fifth goal of the season to put the Tigers ahead 2-0.

Wofford scored on a penalty kick in the 88’, but the Tigers came away with the 2-1 victory.

Up next, the Tigers travel to Blacksburg, Va., to take on Virginia Tech in the final regular season game of 2024. The Tigers will return to Historic Riggs field the following week, however, as they are a lock to host at least one ACC Tournament game.

