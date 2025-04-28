Clemson women make NCAAs for first time since 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers women's tennis team (14-11) were selected to compete against Wisconsin (18-5) in the Auburn Regional for the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The match will take place at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, hosted by Auburn (23-6), for the first round. South Carolina State (13-4) also made the Alabama Regional. This marks the first time the Tigers have been selected for postseason play since the 2018 season, when the team advanced to the round of 32. “I am so proud of what our group accomplished this year,” head coach Boomer Saia said. “Hearing your name called for an NCAA tournament is always a great feat, and the Tigers have not done it in the last seven years, so for us to accomplish that with nine new players and two graduates, I'm just really proud of it.” Coach Saia continued: “We can't wait to participate and make some noise in the tournament. This has been a great starting building block for our season and future seasons. It's an incredible step, and the future's so bright for our team, but it all started with this group.” The National Championship will occur May 15-18 at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The day and time of the match up will be announced in the coming days, with the first and second rounds taking place May 2-4. The moment 🙌#OB pic.twitter.com/O6Q7J4tBd2 — Clemson Women's Tennis (@ClemsonWTennis) April 28, 2025