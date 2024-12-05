CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence had a tough fourth season in the NFL. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence season likely over with injured reserve listing
2024 Dec 5

A trying fourth NFL campaign for Trevor Lawrence has seemingly come to a close.

After suffering a concussion from a vicious blow on a dive last week, Lawrence was put on injured reserve by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Lawrence was categorized to deal with six injuries over the season, with another concussion, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury and an ankle injury, per ESPN. He had missed two games already with a shoulder injury before being knocked out on Sunday.

The IR designation means Lawrence will definitely miss the next four games, and there are only five games left for the 2-10 Jags.

Lawrence sent out a social media message saying that he was recuperating at home earlier this week. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence was "going to be fine."

Lawrence passed for 2,045 yards with 11 TDs to seven picks, completing 60.6% of his throws.

He signed a $265 million deal that extended his contract by five seasons in Jacksonsville this offseason, with $142 million fully guaranteed and a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Lawrence was Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft selection back in 2021.

