CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence said he is feeling better after taking a big hit that knocked him out of Sunday's game.
Trevor Lawrence updates his health after vicious hit
by - 2024 Dec 2 10:15

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a late hit from defender Aziz Al-Shaair after sliding during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Lawrence was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room for further evaluation, where he was assessed to have a concussion.

Late Sunday, Lawrence updated his condition.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” Lawrence said on social media.

Lawrence was returning from an absence in November with a shoulder injury. He had 10 passes for 41 yards with one interception in the effort.

He has 2,045 passing yards with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions this season, ranking 16th in the league in PFF grade (76.8).

