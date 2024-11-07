CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence is designated as
Trevor Lawrence is designated as "unlikely to play" by an NFL Network insider.

Trevor Lawrence injury update
by - 2024 Nov 7 12:10

Trevor Lawrence's playing status for Sunday is in question. And potentially beyond that.

The Jaguars' franchise QB has suffered a shoulder injury, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says he "continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings."

He was limited in practice on Wednesday, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson did not make a playing ruling on him publicly.

One of the "options for the future" may be surgery according to speculation, including from former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, but Rapoport said that no surgery is scheduled at the moment.

The Jaguars signed CJ Beathard from the Dolphins practice squad this week to go with Mac Jones in a potential Lawrence-less roster for at least this weekend.

Lawrence is graded ninth among QBs overall in the NFL by PFF this season (80.3). He's completed 61.3% of his throws for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Comment on this story
