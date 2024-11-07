Trevor Lawrence injury update

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence's playing status for Sunday is in question. And potentially beyond that. The Jaguars' franchise QB has suffered a shoulder injury, and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says he "continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings." He was limited in practice on Wednesday, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson did not make a playing ruling on him publicly. One of the "options for the future" may be surgery according to speculation, including from former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, but Rapoport said that no surgery is scheduled at the moment. The Jaguars signed CJ Beathard from the Dolphins practice squad this week to go with Mac Jones in a potential Lawrence-less roster for at least this weekend. Lawrence is graded ninth among QBs overall in the NFL by PFF this season (80.3). He's completed 61.3% of his throws for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. As #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the #Vikings.



Lawrence was limited in practice yesterday & coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal about his status. pic.twitter.com/9D4q5ogSe3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2024 No surgery scheduled, Jay. There are several options immediate and down the road. That's one of them. He's considered day-to-day with a left shoulder.



But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday. Mac Jones is the backup. https://t.co/xHnfzRUA1q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2024 Doug Pederson on signing CJ Beathard back to 53-Man Roster:



Says Trevor Lawrence (“upper body”) is sore, will be Limited today. Too early to say if he will be able to go Sunday vs. #Vikings #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/675bGPKY0n — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 6, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now