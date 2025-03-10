Report: Clemson pro lands 3-year deal with $28.5 million guaranteed in Chicago

On a day it was announced his 10-year career in Atlanta was over, Grady Jarrett appears to have found a home already.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Source: former Falcons Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett — released today from Atlanta — already has found a new home, reaching agreement on a 3-year $43.5 million deal including $28.5 million fully guaranteed with the Chicago Bears. Deal negotiated by Todd France at Athletes First.

The two-time Pro Bowl pick tallied 36.5 sacks, 77 TFLs, 126 QB hits and 496 total tackles over 152 games with the Falcons.

Jarrett was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft in Atlanta.

The 3-star prospect earned All-American honors and first-team All-ACC in 2014 as a permanent team co-captain.

He had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career.