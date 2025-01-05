Longtime Clemson pro announces NFL retirement

"After 11 unforgettable years in Jacksonville, I've decided it's time to step away from the game," Shatley said in a social media statement. "It's not an easy decision, and it saddens me to close this chapter, but my heart is full of gratitude -- for the game, for the relationships it brought, and for the privilege of finishing where it all began."

Shatley signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played in 145 total games as a Jaguar, making 51 starts.

Shatley played in one game this season and finished the year on the Jaguars' practice squad. He was originally released this offseason and then was re-signed by the Jaguars.

He was named as a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate for the Jaguars.

More of his retirement statement: