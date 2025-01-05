Longtime Clemson pro announces NFL retirement

CLEMSON in the NFL

Tyler Shatley played 11 seasons in Jacksonville and even earned a nod for Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Longtime Clemson pro Tyler Shatley announces NFL retirement
Longtime Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson offensive lineman Tyler Shatley announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday.

"After 11 unforgettable years in Jacksonville, I've decided it's time to step away from the game," Shatley said in a social media statement. "It's not an easy decision, and it saddens me to close this chapter, but my heart is full of gratitude -- for the game, for the relationships it brought, and for the privilege of finishing where it all began."

Shatley signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played in 145 total games as a Jaguar, making 51 starts.

Shatley played in one game this season and finished the year on the Jaguars' practice squad. He was originally released this offseason and then was re-signed by the Jaguars.

He was named as a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate for the Jaguars.

More of his retirement statement:

