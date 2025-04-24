Jaguars coach says Trevor Lawrence has 'just been unbelievable' to work with

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

For the third time in five NFL offseasons, Trevor Lawrence has a new offensive system and coaching voices to hear in Jacksonville. Clemson's first-ever No. 1 NFL draft pick is looking to bounce-back health-wise and in performance from a 2024 season to forget, and he will do so with a new head coach in Liam Coen, a former offensive coordinator in Tampa, and QB coach in Spencer Whipple. So far, so good in the new relationship for Whipple and Lawrence. "He’s just been unbelievable," Whipple said on a Jaguars' podcast recently. "He’s been a great, great person at heart. He's super hard-working, diligent, takes care of himself. He's eager to learn. He wants to improve, just in the small-time sample size we have here. You can just tell -- the guy, he really cares about the team, improvement, and all the things that comes with playing the quarterback position, which can be a lot. He's just been great to work with. "His eagerness to find out more about this system. 'When can I learn a little bit more and dig in?' That's what comes with being a high-level quarterback in this league. In terms of person and preparation, he's just been unbelievable. Nothing but great things to say so far as we've been working with him and can't wait to keep going." Though not always to start a season, Lawrence has been the focal point for leading an offense stretching back to his underclassmen days at Cartersville (Ga.) High School. Whipple sees a signal-caller ready for the challenge of yet another offensive system. "Trevor is a guy who has played a lot of football in his career...so he's got a lot of exposure to footwork, to playing quarterback," said Whipple. "Just the installation piece that we've had and talking through it with him, he's super dialed-in when it comes to footwork and understanding and seeing the vision...You kinda listen to him sometimes. Ok, what do you think on this? Do you feel comfortable on this given concept? "In terms of that, he's got a great mindset and approach and willing and eager to improve." Whipple is the son of Mark Whipple, who had stints as the offensive coordinator in the ACC with Miami and Pittsburgh. The younger Whipple was a walk-on QB with Pitt, UMass, and then Miami when Mark was there. His coaching career to this point had him spend 2012-18 in the college game and then the next five years with the Arizona Cardinals, working up from offensive quality control coach to pass-game specialist. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!