Tigers' season ends in NCAA Regional Session II

Florida and Oregon State advanced out of the session with 198.225 and 197.050 scores, respectively, and NC State finished in third with a 196.275.

BEAM

Hannah Clark led off with a stuck dismount for the Tigers and earned a 9.825, followed by a stick from Brie Clark and a 9.875. Tara Walsh earned a 9.85 and Sierra Church turned in one of her best performances of the season, earning a season-high-tying 9.900. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.825 and Kielyn McCright closed out the rotation with a 9.875, giving Clemson its highest beam score of the year, a 49.325.

Following the first rotation, the scores were Florida 49.575, Clemson 49.375, Oregon State 48.975, and NC State 48.850.

FLOOR

Madison Minner earned a 9.825 in Clemson’s leadoff spot, followed by a 9.800 from Maggie Holman. Eve Jackson got a 9.85, followed by another 9.900 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned a 9.700 and Takoda Berry earned a 9.675 for her first floor score of the year, giving Clemson a 49.075 on the event.

At the meet’s halfway point, the scores were Florida 99.075, Clemson 98.400, Oregon State 98.150, and NC State 98.050.

VAULT

Quinn Kuhl led off with a 9.75, followed by a 9.725 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner tallied a 9.675, followed by a 9.70 from Tara Walsh. Kate Bryant closed out the rotation with a 9.725 to give Clemson a 48.575 on the event.

With one rotation remaining, the scores were Florida 148.650, Oregon State 147.252, NC State 147.175 and Clemson 146.975.

BARS

Hannah with a season high 9.900 on bars!!!🤩🤩🤩#TeamTwo |📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/G6zDuQcmYc — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 5, 2025

Takoda Berry started the Tigers off with a 9.825, followed by a 9.75 from Eve Jackson. Lauren Rutherford stuck her dismount and earned a 9.850, while Hannah Clark earned a career-high 9.9 on her routine, including a stuck dismount. Kate Bryant rounded out Clemson’s scores with a 9.575 in just her second bars competition of her career, giving Clemson a 48.900 on the event.

The final scores were Florida 198.225, Oregon State 197.050, NC State 196.275, Clemson 195.875.