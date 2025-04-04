|
Tigers' season ends in NCAA Regional Session II
Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Clemson gymnastics concluded the 2025 season with a fourth-place finish in the Alabama Regional Session II with a 195.875 team score. This season marked many firsts for the young program, including the first NCAA Regional win in program history.
Florida and Oregon State advanced out of the session with 198.225 and 197.050 scores, respectively, and NC State finished in third with a 196.275.
BEAM
Sierra with a 9.9 on Beam!! 🤩#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/lt6Ptj1RzU— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 5, 2025
Hannah Clark led off with a stuck dismount for the Tigers and earned a 9.825, followed by a stick from Brie Clark and a 9.875. Tara Walsh earned a 9.85 and Sierra Church turned in one of her best performances of the season, earning a season-high-tying 9.900. Quinn Kuhl earned a 9.825 and Kielyn McCright closed out the rotation with a 9.875, giving Clemson its highest beam score of the year, a 49.325.
Following the first rotation, the scores were Florida 49.575, Clemson 49.375, Oregon State 48.975, and NC State 48.850.
FLOOR
Brie with a 9.9 on floor!!! 🔥🔥#TeamTwo | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OJ57Fq6Kt2— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 5, 2025
Madison Minner earned a 9.825 in Clemson’s leadoff spot, followed by a 9.800 from Maggie Holman. Eve Jackson got a 9.85, followed by another 9.900 from Brie Clark. Tara Walsh earned a 9.700 and Takoda Berry earned a 9.675 for her first floor score of the year, giving Clemson a 49.075 on the event.
At the meet’s halfway point, the scores were Florida 99.075, Clemson 98.400, Oregon State 98.150, and NC State 98.050.
VAULT
Quinn Kuhl led off with a 9.75, followed by a 9.725 from Maggie Holman. Madison Minner tallied a 9.675, followed by a 9.70 from Tara Walsh. Kate Bryant closed out the rotation with a 9.725 to give Clemson a 48.575 on the event.
With one rotation remaining, the scores were Florida 148.650, Oregon State 147.252, NC State 147.175 and Clemson 146.975.
BARS
Hannah with a season high 9.900 on bars!!!🤩🤩🤩#TeamTwo |📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/G6zDuQcmYc— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 5, 2025
Takoda Berry started the Tigers off with a 9.825, followed by a 9.75 from Eve Jackson. Lauren Rutherford stuck her dismount and earned a 9.850, while Hannah Clark earned a career-high 9.9 on her routine, including a stuck dismount. Kate Bryant rounded out Clemson’s scores with a 9.575 in just her second bars competition of her career, giving Clemson a 48.900 on the event.
The final scores were Florida 198.225, Oregon State 197.050, NC State 196.275, Clemson 195.875.
