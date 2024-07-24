Writing to a new chapter, Tony Elliott returns to ‘special’ Clemson this fall

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - Most football seasons have just one homecoming. This year, Clemson has two. Officially, Stanford is marked as Clemson's homecoming matchup on the calendar, but this year poses a different type of celebration. Virginia’s first trip back to Clemson since 2020 also marks the first time Tony Elliott will set foot in Death Valley since taking the head coaching gig for the Cavaliers in 2022. Elliott and Virginia spoke at the ACC’s annual media kickoff on Tuesday, and much was made about the matchup with the Tigers on the schedule. The anticipation for the clash between Clemson and Virginia will have a lot centered on whether Elliott can beat his former team. Still, the Cavaliers head coach took a different approach. “This game isn’t about me,” Elliott said. “This game is about the players on the field. Would I be lying to say there won’t be emotion in seeing people I haven’t seen in a long time? Of course, there will be. I want to win. The players want to win.” Elliott still found the time to reminisce positively about what Clemson means to him. “Clemson is a special place outside of the football success,” Elliott said. “This is where I went and developed from a boy to a man. I met my wife there. My kids were born there. There are many things outside of football that make Clemson such a special place, and then you add that football success. I’m in a new chapter now. That’s where I’m focused.” His players look to make the reunion memorable for the Cavaliers. If you ask defensive end Kam Butler, he wants to give his coach a milestone that will never be forgotten. “It would be like when we beat Georgia Tech in 2022,” Butler said. “To beat them at Georgia Tech was a great feeling and we want to return that favor for Coach Elliott. It is not impossible. We have to be on our P’s and Q’s and focus on those four to five plays that can change the game. We gotta be dialed in for the week, and then we can get Coach Elliott in the middle, have him dance, and then we can celebrate.” A Virginia win would mark the first time the Cavaliers have defeated Clemson since 2004, when they won 30-10 in Charlottesville. An upset win for Elliott would continue to signal a program ready to take another step, and his players are eager to earn that with him. Elliott and the Cavaliers will get their shot, traveling to Clemson on Saturday, October 19th.

