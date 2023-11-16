Top Rhode Island WR prospect David Rodriguez makes a stop in Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the Northeast’s top wide receiver prospects for the 2025 recruiting cycle spent time in South Carolina this week and was able to take in a Clemson practice. David Rodriguez (6-1 165) of Providence (RI) Mount Pleasant spent the first part of the week in South Carolina before heading back home Thursday. His grandmother lives in Greenville, and he spent Wednesday on Clemson’s campus. Rodriguez and family members spent the day at Clemson meeting with receivers coach Tyler Grisham, checking out the campus and looking deeply into the football program, which included watching practice in the afternoon. “I saw a lot of freshmen on the field, and I like that a lot,” Rodriguez said. “They are really big on developing their players, so that’s something I also liked about Clemson. I was in both the receiver meeting and the team meeting, and coach Grisham told me he really wants to take his time with the process. He wants me to definitely check out a game and keep in touch and continue to build relationships.” That would include building the relationship with Grisham, who laid out for him his plans for him with the Tigers. “He told me I’d be a slot receiver at Clemson,” Rodriguez said. “He actually played wide receiver, so he said he sees a lot of him in me. They haven’t offered me yet. He said that they’ve only offered two 2025 wide receivers, and I believe both are in state. He said he wants me to keep in touch.” Despite not yet having an offer from Clemson, Rodriguez feels good enough about what he saw and heard from Grisham and Dabo Swinney to keep the Tigers under consideration. “They are definitely getting up there,” Rodriguez said. “My guy, Blake Herbert, he’s committed there as a 2024 quarterback. That connection me and him have, hopefully, we could reconnect at the next level, and I know we could do big things.” Rodriguez took in games at Michigan and Florida this season. He does not have plans for any more games. The next step in his recruiting process is to make his decision. “I plan on making the decision real soon,” Rodriguez said. “Real soon. I’ll say early next year I’ll say something. I have a good idea (on where he wants to go to school).” What’s the word? @BlakeHeberttt pic.twitter.com/R51FIf4eCJ — David Degraff Rodriguez (@david4degraff) November 16, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now