Textile Bowl Mania: Ranking the best Clemson-NC State recent matchups

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The Textile Bowl still matters. Those were the words echoed by Dabo Swinney on Tuesday, reiterating this rivalry's importance to many in the southeast. The Wolfpack and Tigers have matchups dating back to 1899, where Clemson claimed its first victory in the series, 24-0. Historically, the Tigers have dominated this series, with a lead of 60-30-1 over North Carolina State. What about the recent history of this rivalry? In the last ten years, the Tigers lead this series 7-2, still holding that dominant track record that’s historically held up. That doesn’t mean there have been some absurd storylines and results that came with it. So, let’s rank the five best from the last ten years. 5) 2015 - Clemson 56, NC State 41 Overall, this game tells the story of a Clemson blowout. It sits at this spot because of where it led the Tigers - to its first national championship in decades. In Raleigh, both squads put on an offensive show, combining over 1,000 yards on the day, led mainly by the Tigers. This duel between Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett also allowed viewers to see one of Watson’s best games in orange, scoring six total touchdowns. Coming out of the half up 26-20, the Tigers put together one impressive drive after another, overwhelming the Wolfpack en route to their eighth straight victory. Despite the result, there was proof that the Wolfpack were growing as a team and could compete with Clemson down the road. More on that later.

4) 2021 - NC State 27, Clemson 21 (2OT)

A decade separated victories.

DJ Uiagalelei’s pass to Justyn Ross fell just short of his recievers outstretched arms as the Wolfpack fans rushed Carter Finley’s grounds.

This matchup is an easy fit for our list for many reasons, starting with NC State breaking a decade-long losing streak against Clemson.

It was Dave Doeren’s first victory against Clemson in his coaching career with the Wolfpack.

This game slightly mirrors another matchup on this list, where Doeren’s squad had all but won, with a field goal dictating their destiny.

This time, it didn’t go wide right, but wide left.

In this instance, the Wolfpack didn’t let this opportunity escape them. Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Devin Carter to take the lead in 2OT.

The loss also put Clemson on its rollercoaster three-year trajectory the Tigers have tried to unlatch from. It has been a narrative Swinney and his program have tried to pull from, and the Wolfpack have played a role in bringing the once-dominant Tigers back down to earth.

3) 2017 - Clemson 38, NC State 31

No towels were harmed while making this list.

If you ask either Kelly Bryant or Bradley Chubb, someone’s gameday gear may be at risk.

Fresh off of Clemson’s most narrow victory over NC State (2016: 24-17 in Death Valley), there was certainly blood in the water.

Trade in a new starting quarterback for the Tigers, plus an early loss to Syracuse in ACC play, and the Wolfpack faithful felt their time had come.

Add a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter, and NC State had plenty of reasons to feel good about pulling off an upset.

The Tigers, however, had different plans.

Bryant led Clemson on three straight scoring drives, notching 17 unanswered points. It was enough to hold off NC State, which included a game-winning interception from K’Von Wallace.

This matchup was one of Bryant’s signature wins as the starter for Clemson, which boosted the Tigers’ resume en route to another ACC title.

Most won’t remember the score, as the feud on the field between Chubb and Bryant became a fun moment to keep track of as the clock ticked further into the matchup:

Bryant’s towel may be missing in action, but so was the Wolfpack’s shot at an upset bid.

2) 2023 - NC State 24, Clemson 17

What could’ve gone wrong went incredibly sideways.

The 2023 season for Clemson will no doubt go down as one of the wackiest in Dabo Swinney’s tenure, and this game is no different.

The Tigers entered this game with no postseason hopes to play for, coming off a loss to Miami in overtime, snapping a streak of ten-win seasons.

Garrett Riley’s offense in his first year as the Clemson coordinator didn’t provide the desired results, and those woes continued against the Wolfpack.

Through three quarters, the offense only mustered seven points, trailing by 17 to NC State and MJ Morris.

Despite Morris putting up respectable numbers as the Wolfpack backup, the offensive show was run by KC Concepcion.

The freshman wideout only touched the ball seven times but put together 134 total yards, finding the end zone twice.

There was no spectacular ending to find in this contest, with Payton Wilson’s interception of Cade Klubnik putting the Tigers out of their misery.

So, why does this game rank so high?

Well, it might’ve spurned something within Swinney. It certainly was aired nationally on his radio show the following Monday to a certain Spartanburg resident. The Tigers didn't lose a game from that loss to the Wolfpack, finishing 9-4 on the year after a bowl win over Kentucky.

The game itself might not have been stellar watching, but what it potentially did to the Clemson program almost makes it worthy of being the top choice.

That would be the case, but one game certainly reigns supreme.

1) 2016 - Clemson 24, NC State 17 (OT)

Wide right.

Flip the scores from our second game on this list, and you have the recipe for something special.

This game nationally drew fans to this particular matchup, especially with its sequel in 2017 living up to the billing.

Swinney said the 2016 team was simply ready to get back to the National Championship, hoping to avenge their loss to Alabama and hoist the trophy.

Doeren and the Wolfpack reeled Clemson’s attention quickly.

The Wolfpack drove down the field late in the fourth quarter, facing a nervous student section, hoping an upset would not befall them.

A 33-yard field goal was lined up and sailed right of its target.

Seeing Swinney drop to his knees in reaction is iconic within this rivalry’s history, almost witnessing the underdog Wolfpack rob Clemson of a potential chance to make the postseason once again.

Watson and the Tiger offense quickly took control, with the sophomore quarterback finding Artavis Scott for the go-ahead touchdown.

Marcus Edmond ensured there would be no second chapter to this overtime, picking off Ryan Finley’s pass in the end zone, escaping their rival at home.

For what Clemson would accomplish later that year, this game is one of the memorable chapters in Swinney’s first title with the Tigers.

It also signaled that this rivalry was about to take on a different tone, and since then, this matchup has been worth watching.

As ACC play opens up, so does the script for another chapter of this rivalry. Is there another memorable moment or finish in store? Only time will tell.

