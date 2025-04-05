Smith, Alexander shine in Clemson debut, freshmen flash in Clemson spring game

CLEMSON – Clemson’s unique spin on the spring game finally arrived on Saturday afternoon. Fans also got a proper first look at the 2025 freshman and transfer class making their Death Valley debuts. Regarding debuts for the transfer class, Tristan Smith stole the show. Christopher Vizzina rolled out to his right, finding a streaking Smith towards the sideline, and gave him enough real estate on the throw to win a 30-yard grab. Smith was blanketed by Myles Oliver but was still able to come down with it. His day only got started from there. Smith had two toe-tap catches on the sideline, flashing the catch radius with his unique frame that Clemson clamored for in the portal. In one instance, his momentum took him to the sideline. The other snag took him to the end zone. Smith snared a ball at the top of the catch point, and quickly strided for six. Today’s look allowed fans to see what the staff loved from his tape as he entered the portal. That was certainly on display today. Will Heldt may not have recorded anything in the stat sheet, but his presence was undoubtedly felt. He doesn’t have the speed of T.J. Parker, who lines opposite him, but his size and power are undeniable. Heldt also gave Brayden Jacobs good work in his first collegiate action, with the freshman tackle impressing in his starting action. Jacobs had the kitchen sink thrown at him today, squaring off against Heldt, TJ Parker, and a bevy of Clemson’s best pass rushers. He quickly stood out amongst his freshman peers for his first action in front of the Clemson crowd. Amare Adams mainly got work with the second team defense, but in the first half, that unit was able to win the line of scrimmage consistently. Alongside Vic Burley, the pair gave the other freshman lineman a tough time. If you predicted that Chris Denson would lead Clemson’s first touchdown drive of the day, you may want to consider buying some lottery tickets. All jokes aside, Denson shined in limited action, and showed poise in the pocket that’s grown quickly since he’s arrived on campus. His best throw of the day came to fellow midyear Gideon Davidson, with the pair connecting on a wheel route to get the offense rolling. Davidson’s route was crisp, with Denson’s throw being right on the money to hit the tailback in stride. He paired that with a couple of positive scrambles, and let Peyton Streko take the rock in for six. Circling back to the transfer class, Jeremiah Alexander flashed his athleticism on several drives today, getting plenty of hype from Dabo Swinney on the microphone. His role is still to be figured out on the defense, but today, it can only be a positive for the former Alabama defender. SCORING First quarter Defense – stop on fourth down for 3 points. 3-0 defense.

Defense – interception of Cade Klubnik by Khalil Barnes for 3 points. 6-0 defense.

Offense – 24-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser. 6-3 defense.

Second quarter Offense - Peyton Streko on a nice drive led by Chris Denson, rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Offense 10-6

Offense – Nolan Hauser 37-yard field goal. Offense 13-6

Defense – forces a 3-and-out for a point. Offense 13-7

Offense – 49-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser as time expired. Offense 16-7

Third quarter Defense – forces a 3-and-out for a point. Offense 16-8

Defense – forces a 3-and-out or a point. Offense 16-9

Fourth quarter Defense – interception by Tyler Venables in the end zone for 3 points. Offense 16-12

Offense – 30-yard touchdown run by David Eziomume. Offense 23-12.

Offense – 72-yard touchdown pass from Trent Pearman to Tristan Smith. Offense 30-12

Defense – interception by Joe Wilkerson for 3 points. Offense 30-15

Offense – 27-yard field goal by Robert Gunn as time expired. Offense 33-15



