Rising 2027 NC RB is Under Armour camp standout, says Clemson offer would be "surreal"

NC RB Amir Brown is Under Armour camp standout, says Clemson offer would be "surreal"

If one North Carolina tailback’s stock wasn’t rising fast enough, his performance in Charlotte over the weekend put that momentum into overdrive. 2027 four-star RB Amir Brown of Raleigh (NC) Rolesville was a top participant in Charlotte’s Under Armour Camp in early April, putting on a show for those in attendance. His performance was good enough to secure an invite to the Under Armour All-America game, solidifying the type of afternoon he truly had. Brown currently has offers from North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and other top programs. He’s also made stops this spring at those specific schools. One place he stopped by but hasn’t scored an offer yet is Clemson. Brown attended the “Underclass Experience” and got a look at Clemson’s operation at spring practice, as well as getting to know the coaching staff better. TigerNet caught up with Brown in Charlotte, and one thing that has continued to be a trend with impressions on prospects has been the intensity at practice. With Brown, the four-star tailback shared similar things about how the spring went for Dabo Swinney’s roster. “I liked it,” Brown said. “Practice was intense. I love how they got out there. It's just a brotherhood out there, and I love the energy out there. The coaches are nice. I like how they like to get out there, what they like to do.” Brown also had the chance to interact closely with CJ Spiller, with his reputation being a strong pull for the North Carolina native. He added that the idea of one of the program’s top players returning to campus to coach the next generation means a lot to the young tailback. “Being in one of his rooms, seeing him, coaching his players, it means a lot,” Brown said. “Knowing what he did at Clemson and in the league and then coming back to give it back to his players. It means a lot, and it shows that he cares.” Brown hopes to return to Clemson in the summer but confirmed that he will be on campus for the Tigers’ opener against LSU in August. He knows of Swinney’s process with offers, adding that scoring one from the Tigers would be a “surreal” feeling. He’s just waiting for the calendar to hit June, when Clemson typically offers the next class of recruits, and see what happens from there. SOPHOMORE SEASON HIGHLIGHTS !!!



Full Season Highlights ⬇️ https://t.co/TIH1vy7abr



903 ALL PURPOSE YARDS 16 TDS

624 RUSHING YARDS 13 TDS

279 RECEIVING YARDS 3 TDS@RRACKLEY9 @mpholderman @RamsFootballNC pic.twitter.com/gZixJRHCBT — Amir Brown 4 ⭐️ (@TheAmirBrown) December 24, 2024 2027 RB Amir Brown is putting in work at today’s Under Armour camp in Charlotte.



Brown recently visited Clemson in March. @TheAmirBrown @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/q2g5a3A9V7 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 6, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!